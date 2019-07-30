Wendel : 2019 Half-Year Trading Update - 886.83 KB - PDF

P R E S S R E L E A S E - J U L Y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 Half-Year Trading Update Net asset value of €165.4, up +12.2% vs. Dec. 31, 2018 Net asset value as of June 30, 2019: €7,647 million or €165.4 per share, up 12.2% since December 31, 2018 (€147.4 per share) H1 consolidated net sales: €4,261.9 million, up 2.7% overall and up 0.9% organically year-on-year Most of the growth is attributable to Bureau Veritas, that posted + 5.9% total growth and + 4.0% organic growth for H1 €423m invested or committed since the start of 2019 Share buyback €200 million committed and disbursed

Injection of €125 million in Cromology in conjunction with its debt renegotiation

Bureau Veritas dividend taken in shares: €87.5 million

Injection of $12.1 million in Tsebo to strengthen its financial structure €808m announced and realized disposals since the start of the year Disposal of the stake in Saint-Gobain carried out over the first half, generating total proceeds of €468 million as of July 30, 2019

Partial disposal of Allied Universal announced for c. $350 million; closing expected in Q3 2019

Disposal of PlaYce closed in February; realized proceeds of €32.2 million Sustained activity at Group companies over the first half Bureau Veritas: 4 transactions finalized, supporting the Agri-Food and Building & Infrastructure growth initiatives, and disposal of the North American HSE Consulting business announced

Allied Universal: finalization of 4 acquisitions representing c.$180m additional revenue and successfully refinanced, in July, its debt and with extended maturities

Tsebo: launch of operations in Egypt, by external growth; with an initial development in the Catering business

Constantia Flexibles: strengthening of its position in Russia by acquiring TT-print and taking full control of Oai Hung Co. Ltd. in Vietnam. Disposal of MCC shares finalized in July 1/12

Wendel's financial structure further strengthened Pro forma LTV ratio at 2.8% as of June 30, 2019 1

Successful new issue of 7-year bonds issued at excellent terms

7-year bonds issued at excellent terms Debt maturity increased to 5.8 years, pro forma of the repayment of the July 2019 Saint-Gobain exchangeable bond and bond maturing on September 17, 2019 Return to shareholders Agreement to repurchase €200 million of shares launched on April 17, 2019

1,169,399 shares already canceled on April 25

Buybacks ongoing with the balance of shares to be received and subsequently canceled upon completion of the transaction, expected later this year. André François-Poncet, Wendel Group CEO, said: "We devote a significant part of our resources to the monitoring of our companies, while actively seeking out opportunities that meet our investment criteria. Some of our portfolio companies are successfully implementing ambitious growth initiatives and digital transformation strategies, and others have gone through, as we expected, a tougher environment in the first half of 2019. The strength of their business models, their robust and strengthened financial structures, as well as the responsiveness of our teams and their management, provide our portfolio with a good degree of resilience, despite a more volatile economic environment in certain sectors of the global economy, such as the automotive sector. In the first half of the year, Bureau Veritas continued its positive momentum, with total growth of + 5.9%. IHS once again has experienced strong organic growth and Allied Universal has successfully carried on the integration of USSA, whilst expanding its service offer through bolt-on acquisitions. Allied Universal has restructured its debt under very favorable terms. Market conditions have been, as expected, more difficult for Stahl, Constantia Flexibles and Tsebo and their respective managements, with Wendel's support, are in the process of implementing the necessary actions to defend their profitability. Bolstered by its strong portfolio and solid balance sheet, Wendel continues to apply strict discipline in analyzing investment opportunities. In terms of capital redeployment, we have allocated €125 million to Cromology, €88 million to Bureau Veritas (via a stock dividend), $12 million in Tsebo and we have invested €200 million in Wendel shares through our ongoing share buyback program." Including c. €307m proceeds from announced stake sale of Allied Universal. Excluding these proceeds, LTV is 6.6%. 2/12

Group companies Contribution to H1 2019 sales (Unaudited figures - For comparison purpose, figures exclude IFRS 16) H1 2019 consolidated sales (in millions of euros) H1 2018 H1 2019 Organic Bureau Veritas 2 338.3 2 476.6 + 5.9% +4.0% Constantia Flexibles 759.1 760.9 + 0.2% - 2.9% Cromology 341.3 348.6 + 2.1% + 2.3% Stahl 452.4 416.6 - 7.9% - 8.7% Tsebo 258.5 259.2 0.3% - 2.0% Consolidated net sales(1) 4 149.5 4 261.9 + 2.7 % + 0.9 % Comparable sales for H1 2019 represent €4,149.5m vs. 2018 published sales of €4,175.4m. Difference of €25.9m corresponds to the sale of company Nippon Oil Pump, sold in 2018. In accordance with IFRS 5, the contribution of this company has been reclassified in "Net income from discontinued operations and operations held for sale". H1 2019 sales of equity-accounted companies (in millions of euros) H1 2018 H1 2019 Organic Allied Universal 2 250.1 3 179.9 + 41.3 % + 4.9 %(2) IHS 458.4 535,9 + 16.9 % + 12.0 % As computed in financial statements. Including 2019 acquisitions and USSA on a pro forma basis, organic growth YTD was 2.4%. Group companies Results Bureau Veritas - Strong momentum in the first half, 2019 outlook confirmed by the company (Full consolidation) Revenue in H1 2019 reached €2,476.6m, up 5.9% year-on-year. Acquisitions contributed +1.3% while the currency impact was +0.6%. Organic revenue growth was +4.0% over the period, of which +4.0% in the second quarter. This is explained by: Robust growth for the five Growth Initiatives (37% of Bureau Veritas revenue), up 5.1% organically year-on-year. High single-digit growth was achieved in both Agri-Food and Opex services, and mid-single-digit organic growth for Buildings & Infrastructure and SmartWorld. The Automotive Initiative recorded a high single-digit decline due to the end of revision of standards in the Automotive industry.

Improving growth for the Base Business (63% of Bureau Veritas revenue), up 3.4% organically in the first half, with organic growth of 4.2% in the second quarter. The Bureau Veritas activities performed well during the period. Solid growth was recorded by Marine & Offshore (7% of Bureau Veritas revenue) and Oil & Gas Capex related activities (4% of Bureau Veritas revenue) which recovered further during the first half of 2019 with organic growth of 5.4% and 7.8%, respectively. The underlying Certification business continued to develop, even if the headline numbers were down as expected, due to the year-on-year comparison with the one-off standards revision activity last year.

Net acquisition growth was 1.3%, combining the contribution of acquisitions made in the first half of 2019, notably in the Buildings & Infrastructure and Agri-Food businesses, acquisitions finalized in 2018 and minor divestments. In H1 2019, Bureau Veritas completed four transactions in different countries to strengthen its footprint, representing around €45m in annualized revenue (or 0.9% of 2018 Bureau Veritas revenue). These supported two of the five Growth Initiatives. On June 28, 2019, Bureau Veritas completed the disposal of its non-strategic consulting business unit providing health, safety and environmental services in North America (HSE Consulting) to Apex Companies, LLC, a North American leader in HSE services. Currency fluctuations had a positive impact of 0.6%, mainly due to the appreciation of the USD and pegged currencies against the euro partly offset by the depreciation of some emerging countries' currencies. In Q2 the positive impact eased at 0.3%. Adjusted operating margin was up 25bps at constant exchange rates, to 15.1% (of which 20bps organic and 5 basis points from scope). On a reported basis, the adjusted operating margin improved by 30 basis points to 15.2%1 compared to 14.9% in H1 2018. Free cash flow (available cash flow after tax, interest expenses and capex) achieved €97.6m2 compared to €62.9m in H1 2018, up 55.2% year-on-year and up 54.4% on a constant currency basis. On an organic basis, free cash flow increased by 59.2% in H1 2019. At June 30, 2019, adjusted net financial debt was €2,128.1m, i.e., 2.25x trailing twelve-month EBITDA as defined in the calculation of the bank covenant, compared with 2.82x at June 30, 2018. The take-up for payment in shares was a great success with a 78.47% subscription rate (66.45% excluding Wendel). Outlook for 2019 confirmed For the full-year 2019, Bureau Veritas expects: solid organic revenue growth

continued adjusted operating margin improvement at constant currency

sustained strong cash flow generation For more information: https://group.bureauveritas.com Stahl - Sales down 7.9% in the first half. Leather division impacted by difficult market conditions in the automotive and shoe markets. Profitability stable thanks to its management focus. (Full consolidation) Stahl's sales in the first half of 2019 totaled €416.6m, down 7.9% from 2018. As in the first quarter, Stahl continued to be impacted by the downturn in global industrial production, which appears to have affected the wider chemical sector. A double-digit volume decline was partially compensated by a positive price and mix translating into a negative 8.7% organic growth. Challenging market conditions in the automotive segments weighed on Leather chemicals and Performance Coatings. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations had a slight favorable impact (+0.8%). Despite this challenging context, thanks to its management focus and resilient business model, Stahl has quickly adapted its fixed cost base to market conditions. Profitability has been further supported by the synergies associated with the acquisition of BASF Leather Chemicals, such that EBITDA for the first half of 2019 totaled €94.0m, translating into a margin of 22.6% (down a moderate 60 bp year-on-year).

2 Before applying IFRS 16. After applying IFRS 16, Free cash flow of €140.9m. 4/12

As of June 30, 2019, Stahl's net debt was €436.1m, down €84.5m from a year earlier. Leverage came at 2.3x EBITDA at the end of the first half, thanks to Stahl's significant capacity for cash generation unaffected by the challenging market conditions. Constantia Flexibles - Total growth slightly up, organic growth down 2.9%. Profitability impacted by a difficult first quarter. Financial structure strengthened by the disposal of MCC shares. (Full consolidation) In the first half of 2019, sales rose 0.2%, to €760.9m, compared with €759.1m in H1 2018. The consolidation of the Indian company Creative Polypack contributed positively to growth, with a scope effect of 2.7%. Organic growth declined 2.9 % in the first half, induced by lower volume in European markets for dairy products as well as processed meat products, and by a slowdown in Pharma business (especially in June due to an exceptionally strong month in 2018). Foreign exchange rates fluctuations had a slightly positive impact (+0.4%) driven by the US dollar, Vietnamese dong, the Indian rupee and the British pound. As in the first quarter of 2019, lower volumes combined with higher prices for raw materials had a negative impact on profitability in the first half of the year. Improvement began to emerge in Q2, mainly due to cost-cutting measures. Constantia Flexibles' EBITDA totaled €89.3m in the first half of 2019, compared with €96.0m in H1 2018. The margin declined by 90 bp, to 11.7%, affected by lower volumes and by the prices of certain raw materials not fully offset by cost-cutting measures implemented since the beginning of Q2. Early July 2019, Constantia Flexibles completed the sale of its shares in Multi-Color Corporation, for €147.7m. Net debt (pro forma from this sale) as of June 30, 2019 (excl. capitalized transaction costs), totaled €404.1m, compared with €458.8m at June 30, 2018, i.e., a leverage of 2.1x EBITDA (LTM). In the first half of 2019, Constantia Flexibles finalized its takeover of 100% of Oai Hung Co., for €46.1m, and settled a minority shareholders' squeeze out litigation which resulted in a €45.4m net cash outlay (fully provisioned). Constantia Flexibles is pursuing its strategy aiming for 100% fully recyclable packaging by 2025, with the opening of an innovative facility producing 100% of recyclable flexible packaging. Based in India, Constantia ecoflex Ahmedabad will become operational in Q3 2019. Cromology - Total growth of +2.1% and strengthened financial structure (Full consolidation) During the first half of 2019, Cromology's sales totaled €348.6m, up 2.1% compared with last year, despite an unfavorable average calendar effect of -0.9 days over the first six months of the year vs. 2018. Organic growth was up 2.3% over the period driven by France and international businesses. Changes in scope (primarily explained by the disposal of integrated stores in Italy in 2018) had a negative effect of 0.4 % while changes in exchange rates had a positive impact of 0.2 % on sales. EBITDA totaled €22.3m, up 31.2% benefiting from a low basis of comparison. Margin stood at 6.4% benefiting from a positive volume effect, and the first effects of the cost reduction program, despite unfavorable mix effect. In May, Wendel announced a €125m equity injection in conjunction with the renegotiation of Cromology's debt in order to strengthen its financial structure. The new equity will be used for the early repayment of €75m in senior debt and will support the operational and financial restructuring under the leadership of the new management team. Wendel and Cromology have obtained significant concessions from the lenders to give the company sufficient latitude to carry out its recovery plan. Specifically, senior debt maturity has been extended to five years, and financial covenants have been considerably eased. Following this transaction, net leverage has been reduced from 7.2x to 3.4x and net debt was €131.3m as of June 30, 2019, down €119.2m. 5/12

