Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Wendel    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL (MF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/04 03:47:52 pm
103.85 EUR   +1.71%
2018WENDEL SE : quaterly sales release
2018WENDEL : The stock is approaching a major resistance level
2018WENDEL SE : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wendel : Creation of an Integrated Networks Department France - Appointment of Gaëtan Bartra - 321.66 KB - PDF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:24pm CET

Press release

Creation of an Integrated Networks Department France

Appointment of Gaëtan Bartra

Clichy, on 4 January 2019 - Major player in the European decorative paint sector, Cromology announces Gaëtan Bartra has been appointed to the newly created position of General Manager in charge of Integrated Networks, France, as of 7th January.

Gaëtan Bartra is a specialist in distribution with a passion for paintings and decoration sector. His experience and know-how will be precious for both Cromology Sales and Support Teams.

Since 2008, Gaëtan was Head of both France PPG Architectural Coatings distribution networks under brand "Le Comptoir Seigneurie Gauthier" and subsidiary companies, Peppler and Station Peinture.

In 1989, Gaëtan has joined Peinture Gauthier, company bought by Sigma Coatings in 1991, He has held senior positions, notably as Internal Controller, then successively Operations Director and Sales Director, West region. In 2000, he became Director of Gauthier network (SigmaKalon group) then Development Director (2003-05). He is afterwards appointed as Network Director of "Le Comptoir Seigneurie Gauthier" of SigmaKalon, company bought by PPG in 2008.

Gaëtan began his career in 1982 at Castorama. Until 1989, he has successively held a position of Manager of Accounting Department and Head of Sales, specialized in hardware, tools, decoration, including paintings.

With a senior-level accounting education, Gaëtan has been trained throughout his career, particularly in Management and Digital at HEC.

About Cromology - www.cromology.com

Cromology develops and produces high-end, cutting-edge professional paints and distributes them in more than 50 countries around the world, with a direct presence in 9 of them (Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey). The group includes iconic paint brands such as Arcol, Classidur, Colorín, Duco, MaxMeyer, Revetón, Robbialac, Tollens and Zolpan.

Cromology has its own distribution network of 405 integrated stores and distributes its paints through more than 6,500 independent sales outlets and more than 2,000 DIY superstores.

The group has 3,700 employees, generates a turnover of more than €700 million and runs 8 research laboratories, 10 production facilities and 9 logistics platforms.

Its main shareholder is the Wendel group, one of Europe's leading listed investment firms.

Press contact

Cromology Christèle Lion, Tel. +33 (0)1 41 27 63 90 - christele.lion@cromology.com

1

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 14:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WENDEL
03:24pWENDEL : Creation of an Integrated Networks Department France - Appointment of G..
PU
01/03WENDEL : strengthens its position in Stahl by acquiring 4.8% of the capital from..
GL
2018WENDEL : Saint-Gobain cancels 6.5 million shares - 173.31 KB - PDF
PU
2018WENDEL : Q3 2018 sales and NAV at November 16, 2018 - 922.05 KB - PDF
PU
2018WENDEL : Q3 2018 sales and NAV at November 16, 2018
AQ
2018WENDEL : Group Organization - 31.49 KB - PDF
PU
2018WENDEL : Saint-Gobain launches the Transform & Grow Program - 387.74 KB - PDF
PU
2018WENDEL SE : quaterly sales release
2018WENDEL : Saint-Gobain sells part of its Pipe activity in China - 271.41 KB - PDF
PU
2018WENDEL : Information about IHS holding
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 498 M
EBIT 2018 914 M
Net income 2018 44,0 M
Debt 2018 4 923 M
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 109,20
P/E ratio 2019 57,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 4 836 M
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 137 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André François-Poncet Group CEO
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jerôme Michiels Chief Financial Officer
Gérard Lamy Director of Research
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDEL-2.48%5 505
WORLDPAY INC7.04%23 642
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.30%17 809
LG CORP--.--%10 623
INTERTEK GROUP-4.00%9 929
TELEPERFORMANCE-4.15%9 207
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.