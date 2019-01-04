Wendel : Creation of an Integrated Networks Department France - Appointment of Gaëtan Bartra - 321.66 KB - PDF

Press release

Creation of an Integrated Networks Department France

Appointment of Gaëtan Bartra

Clichy, on 4 January 2019 - Major player in the European decorative paint sector, Cromology announces Gaëtan Bartra has been appointed to the newly created position of General Manager in charge of Integrated Networks, France, as of 7th January.

Gaëtan Bartra is a specialist in distribution with a passion for paintings and decoration sector. His experience and know-how will be precious for both Cromology Sales and Support Teams.

Since 2008, Gaëtan was Head of both France PPG Architectural Coatings distribution networks under brand "Le Comptoir Seigneurie Gauthier" and subsidiary companies, Peppler and Station Peinture.

In 1989, Gaëtan has joined Peinture Gauthier, company bought by Sigma Coatings in 1991, He has held senior positions, notably as Internal Controller, then successively Operations Director and Sales Director, West region. In 2000, he became Director of Gauthier network (SigmaKalon group) then Development Director (2003-05). He is afterwards appointed as Network Director of "Le Comptoir Seigneurie Gauthier" of SigmaKalon, company bought by PPG in 2008.

Gaëtan began his career in 1982 at Castorama. Until 1989, he has successively held a position of Manager of Accounting Department and Head of Sales, specialized in hardware, tools, decoration, including paintings.

With a senior-level accounting education, Gaëtan has been trained throughout his career, particularly in Management and Digital at HEC.

About Cromology - www.cromology.com

Cromology develops and produces high-end, cutting-edge professional paints and distributes them in more than 50 countries around the world, with a direct presence in 9 of them (Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey). The group includes iconic paint brands such as Arcol, Classidur, Colorín, Duco, MaxMeyer, Revetón, Robbialac, Tollens and Zolpan.

Cromology has its own distribution network of 405 integrated stores and distributes its paints through more than 6,500 independent sales outlets and more than 2,000 DIY superstores.

The group has 3,700 employees, generates a turnover of more than €700 million and runs 8 research laboratories, 10 production facilities and 9 logistics platforms.

Its main shareholder is the Wendel group, one of Europe's leading listed investment firms.

