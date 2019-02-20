Wendel : France's Wendel to sell 40 percent stake in Allied Universal to Canada fund

CDPQ, one of Canada's biggest public pension funds, will provide $400 million to support Allied Universal's growth strategy, Wendel said in a statement.

The pension fund will become the largest shareholder in Allied Universal after the deal, CDPQ said in a separate statement.

Wendel said it would have about 18 percent ownership in Allied Universal after the deal, adding that it expected to receive about $350 million in cash proceeds.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley & Co served as the financial advisers to Allied Universal, while Citigroup Global Markets advised CDPQ.

