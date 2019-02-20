Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Wendel    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wendel : France's Wendel to sell 40 percent stake in Allied Universal to Canada fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 09:19pm EST

(Reuters) - French investment firm Wendel SE said on Thursday it would sell about 40 percent of its equity stake in security services company Allied Universal to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) at an enterprise value of more than $7 billion.

CDPQ, one of Canada's biggest public pension funds, will provide $400 million to support Allied Universal's growth strategy, Wendel said in a statement.

The pension fund will become the largest shareholder in Allied Universal after the deal, CDPQ said in a separate statement.

Wendel said it would have about 18 percent ownership in Allied Universal after the deal, adding that it expected to receive about $350 million in cash proceeds.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley & Co served as the financial advisers to Allied Universal, while Citigroup Global Markets advised CDPQ.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WENDEL
09:19pWENDEL : France's Wendel to sell 40 percent stake in Allied Universal to Canada ..
RE
08:29pWENDEL : Wendel to Sell Large Stake in Allied Universal
GL
02/14WENDEL : Wendel sells its 40% holding in PlaYce to CFAO
AQ
01/25WENDEL : S&P Global upgrades Wendel's credit rating to BBB / A-2; outlook stabl..
AQ
01/17WENDEL : New sole Stahl agent in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America
PU
01/17WENDEL : New sole Stahl agent in United States and Canada
PU
01/11WENDEL : Saint-Gobain increases its Flat Glass production capacity in Colombia -..
PU
01/08WENDEL : Saint-Gobain enters into exclusive discussions for the sale of its sili..
PU
01/04WENDEL : Creation of an Integrated Networks Department France - Appointment of G..
PU
01/03WENDEL : strengthens its position in Stahl by acquiring 4.8% of the capital from..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 448 M
EBIT 2018 864 M
Net income 2018 44,0 M
Debt 2018 4 923 M
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 112,09
P/E ratio 2019 43,41
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 4 850 M
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 133 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André François-Poncet Group CEO
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jerôme Michiels Chief Financial Officer
Gérard Lamy Director of Research
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDEL0.10%5 499
WORLDPAY INC15.70%27 600
CINTAS CORPORATION21.31%21 274
LG CORP--.--%11 861
INTERTEK GROUP7.33%10 852
UNITED RENTALS30.98%10 688
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.