Wendel : Pim Vervaat appointed CEO of Constantia Flexibles

06/30/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Pim Vervaat appointed CEO of Constantia Flexibles

Constantia Flexibles (“Constantia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Pim Vervaat as CEO of the Company, starting July 1st 2020.

He will succeed Alexander Baumgartner who has over the last 5 years refocused Constantia on its core flexible packaging business, strengthened its positions in key markets and developed highly innovative solutions such as EcoLam providing sustainable and recyclable packaging with maximum functionalities ensuring consumers safety.

Pim Vervaat joins Constantia Flexibles after a successful career at RPC Group Plc, which he joined in 2007 as CFO, led as CEO between 2013 and 2019 and turned into a global design and engineering business in plastic products (the largest market being packaging), quadrupling its sales to circa €4 billion.

Josselin de Roquemaurel, Executive Vice-President at Wendel and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Constantia Flexibles said: “We are very pleased about the arrival of Pim Vervaat, who will bring a rich and successful leadership experience and help develop the company into a world’s leading supplier of sustainable flexible packaging to the consumer and pharmaceutical industries. The Board of Constantia wishes to thank Alexander Baumgartner sincerely for his high level of commitment and excellent contributions and wish him well for his future endeavours.”

Pim Vervaat said: “I am looking forward to join and lead the Constantia team, working together to improve the business performance and strengthen the Company’s position as one of the world’s leading flexible packaging businesses”.

Agenda

07/02/2020

Shareholders’ Meeting

07/30/2020

H1 2020 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2020, and trading update (post-market release)

11/04/2020

2020 Investor Day – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2020, and Q3 2020 trading update (publication on November 11, 2020 after market close)

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute and Tsebo. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or lead shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.


For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

About Constantia Flexibles

Constantia Flexibles is the world’s third largest producer of flexible packaging. Based on the guiding principle of ‘People, Passion, Packaging’, some 8,400 employees manufacture tailor-made packaging solutions at 39 sites in 16 countries. Many international companies and local market leaders from the consumer and pharma industries choose the sustainable and innovative products of Constantia Flexibles. www.cflex.com 

Attachment

