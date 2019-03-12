Wendel : Stahl launches first 100% polymer silicone waterproofing process

High-quality and environmentally responsible leather waterproofing with Densodrin® Polymeric Generation

Stahl is introducing Densodrin® Polymeric Generation - the cleanest performing level of waterproofing available to tanners and shoe manufacturers. The 100% polymer silicone waterproofing solution is the first to deliver full polymeric neutralization, re-tanning and waterproofing. This makes it possible to improve the environmental footprint of leather waterproofing considerably while still being able to promise the same excellent performance that customers and consumers expect. Stahl will showcase its new waterproofing solution at APLF (March 13-15) at stand B02 in Hall 1A.

Stahl is leading innovation in polymer silicone waterproofing following the takeover of BASF's Leather Chemicals division in 2017. Besides the well-known Densodrin® and Densotan® brands, the takeover included the transfer of the leather chemicals experts and expertise to Stahl, and the company's leather chemicals production site in Spain. Xavier Rafols, Group Director Leather at Stahl: 'With Densodrin® and Densotan® in the Stahl portfolio, we have everything required to drive the next wave of leather waterproofing innovation. Our new Densodrin® Polymeric Generation is compliant with the ZDHC MRSL and free of PFCs. Being able to waterproof leathers in an environmentally responsible way underlines our commitment to industry-leading innovation and sustainability.'

60% less chemical and biochemical oxygen demand

Switching to a full polymer silicone waterproofing solution improves the environmental footprint considerably, without compromising on the quality of the leathers. Lionel Champanhet, one of Stahl's waterproofing experts: 'Using our new generation waterproofing products reduces untreated effluents. This is because of the near-100% fixation of the products. Furthermore, the polymeric solution reduces chemical and biochemical oxygen demand by 60%, and it uses 50% less salt than conventional waterproofing.' In addition, the environmental footprint can be improved even more because of a reduction of up to 30% in processing time and lower energy demand due to a lower washing temperature.

High-performance waterproofing

Applying Stahl's Densodrin® Polymeric Generation, tanners can benefit from several performance benefits compared to conventional waterproofing. 'Our full polymer waterproofing process results in less migration during production and higher performance on tear, tensile and stitch tear strength. Also, the leather shows better color fastness and greater resistance to fading,' explains Frederic D'Anvers, waterproofing expert at Stahl.

Visit Stahl at APLF

Stahl will be at APLF, in Hong Kong, from March 13-15. For more information about Stahl's full polymer silicone waterproofing process and their other solutions, visit Stahl at hall 1A, stand B02.