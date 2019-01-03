Log in
WENDEL (MF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/03 06:00:24 pm
102.9 EUR   -0.48%
2018WENDEL SE : quaterly sales release
2018WENDEL : The stock is approaching a major resistance level
2018WENDEL SE : half-yearly earnings release
Wendel : strengthens its position in Stahl by acquiring 4.8% of the capital from Clariant for 50 million

01/03/2019 | 05:36pm CET

Wendel strengthens its position in Stahl by acquiring 4.8% of the capital from Clariant for €50 million

Wendel announces an agreement to acquire 4.8% of Stahl's capital from Clariant for a total cash amount of €50m. Following this deal, Wendel increases its ownership in Stahl to c. 67%*. Clariant now owns c. 14.5%* of the capital of Stahl and therefore drops out its board seat and its specific veto rights. The remainder of Stahl's capital remains held by BASF (c.16%), the company's management and other minority investors.

This transaction contributes positively to Wendel's value creation. Wendel has been a long-term shareholder of Stahl since June 2006 and is its sole controlling shareholder since 2009.

* % of economic ownership

Agenda

03.21.2019

2018 Full-Year Results / Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2018 (pre-market release).

 

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Saint-Gobain, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Allied Universal. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or lead shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. Through Oranje-Nassau Développement, which brings together opportunities for investment in growth, diversification and innovation, Wendel is also a shareholder of PlaYce and Tsebo in Africa.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor's ratings: Long-term: BBB-, stable outlook - Short-term: A-3 since July 7, 2014

Moody's ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook - Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture" in 2012.


For more information:

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WENDEL via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 498 M
EBIT 2018 914 M
Net income 2018 44,0 M
Debt 2018 4 923 M
Yield 2018 2,76%
P/E ratio 2018 110,59
P/E ratio 2019 58,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 4 785 M
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 137 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André François-Poncet Group CEO
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jerôme Michiels Chief Financial Officer
Gérard Lamy Director of Research
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDEL-1.24%5 440
WORLDPAY INC7.04%23 642
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.30%17 809
LG CORP--.--%10 530
INTERTEK GROUP0.35%9 760
TELEPERFORMANCE-0.79%9 097
