WENDYS CO    WEN

WENDYS CO

(WEN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 11:38:06 am
19.355 USD   +6.93%
11:16aWendy's backs full-year profit target after narrow beat, shares rise
RE
07:13aWENDY'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03Do Activist Investors Target Female CEOs? -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wendy's backs full-year profit target after narrow beat, shares rise

08/07/2019 | 11:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A signboard of Wendy's fast food restaurant is pictured in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Wendy's Co stuck to its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday after edging past analysts' estimates for second quarter in the face of a handful of major marketing investments by some of its biggest rivals, sending its shares 7% higher.

The results come weeks after other established restaurant chains such as McDonald's Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks Corp reported solid growth, driven by new menu additions and expanded delivery services.

Wendy's has also revamped its menus, launching the "$5 Biggie Bag combo", expanding its "Made to Crave" menu and adding a parmesan caesar chicken salad to its offering.

"We are pleased with Wendy's performance given McDonald's best U.S. comparable performance since 4Q15," Cowen analyst Andrew Charles said.

Wendy's has also invested in remodeling its restaurants and adding kiosks, while ramping up delivery through a partnership with DoorDash.

More than 80% of the burger chain's U.S. restaurants were covered by the DoorDash service at the end of second quarter, the company said.

These efforts lifted North America same-stores sales growth 1.4% in the quarter, slightly above analysts' average estimate of 1.36%.

Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor on a post-earnings call said he was also looking at including plant-based proteins in the company's menu.

Meat alternatives from companies such as Beyond Meat Inc and its competitor Impossible Foods have seen booming demand from consumers and restaurants.

Excluding certain items, Wendy's posted adjusted profit of 18 cents per share in the quarter, beating estimates by 1 cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast of about 3.5% to 7% growth, which Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said was "likely to be viewed positively."

But Wendy's total revenue of $435.3 million came in below estimates of $439.9 million.

Shares, which have gained 16% this year, were up 7% at $19.37.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT INC 1.08% 163.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -0.61% 787.55 Delayed Quote.83.10%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.29% 214.91 Delayed Quote.18.52%
MEXICAN NEW PESO (B) VS SPECIAL DRAWING RIGHTS SPOT  0.037018 Delayed Quote.
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.03% 95.15 Delayed Quote.45.50%
WENDYS CO 7.18% 19.43 Delayed Quote.15.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 702 M
EBIT 2019 299 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Debt 2019 1 992 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,62x
EV / Sales2020 3,64x
Capitalization 4 176 M
Chart WENDYS CO
Duration : Period :
Wendys Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDYS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,54  $
Last Close Price 18,10  $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd A. Penegor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Wright Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gunther Plosch Chief Financial Officer
Peter William May Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Joseph A. Levato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDYS CO15.95%4 176
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION18.52%162 582
YUM BRANDS25.18%35 279
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.83.10%21 918
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC40.41%19 291
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC33.19%16 829
