Wendys : How to Cool Down Spicy Food at Wendy's

When it comes to spice, Wendy's knows how to do it right. We bring the heat across the (menu) board - from our crowd pleasing Spicy Chicken Sandwich to the cult favorite spicy chicken nuggets and limited time specials like the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger. We've always had your back with mouthwatering spicy options.

Those who love spicy food, really love it. Don't believe us? Just ask those who petitioned us to bring back the beloved Spicy Nuggs. To complement that craving, we're bringing you some suggested icy beverage pairings to take the heat up a notch or play it down, depending on your spicy preference.

Balancing the heat: If you're seeking out a classic combo, nothing beats a pair of long standing favorites: Spicy Chicken Sandwich, meet our All-Natural Lemonade. When it comes to our unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices that coat the juicy, marinated chicken breast to create our Spicy Chicken Sandwich, we think it's a good idea to balance the spice with a little sweetness coupled with acidity.

If kicking the heat up is more your style: Try Sprite® with the Original Spicy Chicken Sandwich to contrast the spice of the sandwich with sweet, lemon-lime flavor that also complements the fresh tomato and lettuce.

Balancing the heat: We topped a fresh, never-frozen* quarter pound** beef patty with pickled jalapeños, oven-cooked Applewood smoked bacon, crispy fried onions, gooey American cheese, a savory cheese sauce and a smoky jalapeño sauce. Our Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger delivers all of the spice right to your taste buds. To counter the spice, Wendy's Wildberry Lemonade - made with our all-natural lemonade base and sweetened with ripe strawberries and a puree blended with blackberries, blueberries and raspberries - is the perfect counterpart if you're looking to kick the heat down a notch with a little sweetness.

If kicking the heat up is more your style: Try Fanta®! The fruity citrus notes enhance the flavor of the smoky jalapeño sauce and seasoned crispy onion tanglers while the sparkling effervescence provides a crisp welcomed contrast to the creaminess of the melty cheese and rich Applewood smoked bacon.

Balancing the heat: The Spicy Barbecue Chicken Sandwich, a juicy, lightly breaded spicy chicken breast complete with crispy onions, melted Muenster cheese, pickles and a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia - think summertime BBQs. To complement that homey feel, our Strawberry Lemonade - made with our all-natural lemonade base and flavored with real strawberries - pairs well with this spicy sandwich and will leave your taste buds feeling happy.

If kicking the heat up is more your style: Go for the classic!Coca-Cola® has a sweet caramel backbone that complements the sandwich's sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, and its light bright citrus notes contrast the rich Muenster and salty fried onions.

All this spicy speak is to say that regardless of how you do spicy at Wendy's (and we can assure you, there is no wrong way to do it) we have a drink that's the perfect accompaniment to every lip-smacking bite.