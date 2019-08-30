Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wendys Co    WEN

WENDYS CO

(WEN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/30 02:08:50 pm
22.085 USD   +0.20%
01:02pWENDYS : How to Cool Down Spicy Food at Wendy's
PU
08/30WENDYS CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29POPEYES LAUNCHES CHICKEN SANDWICH ARMS RACE : 'JFK Called for A Man on the Moon'
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wendys : How to Cool Down Spicy Food at Wendy's

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:02pm EDT
Wondering what to drink with spicy food at Wendy's? We got you.

When it comes to spice, Wendy's knows how to do it right. We bring the heat across the (menu) board - from our crowd pleasing Spicy Chicken Sandwich to the cult favorite spicy chicken nuggets and limited time specials like the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger. We've always had your back with mouthwatering spicy options.

Those who love spicy food, really love it. Don't believe us? Just ask those who petitioned us to bring back the beloved Spicy Nuggs. To complement that craving, we're bringing you some suggested icy beverage pairings to take the heat up a notch or play it down, depending on your spicy preference.

Original Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Balancing the heat: If you're seeking out a classic combo, nothing beats a pair of long standing favorites: Spicy Chicken Sandwich, meet our All-Natural Lemonade. When it comes to our unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices that coat the juicy, marinated chicken breast to create our Spicy Chicken Sandwich, we think it's a good idea to balance the spice with a little sweetness coupled with acidity.

If kicking the heat up is more your style: Try Sprite® with the Original Spicy Chicken Sandwich to contrast the spice of the sandwich with sweet, lemon-lime flavor that also complements the fresh tomato and lettuce.

Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger

Balancing the heat: We topped a fresh, never-frozen* quarter pound** beef patty with pickled jalapeños, oven-cooked Applewood smoked bacon, crispy fried onions, gooey American cheese, a savory cheese sauce and a smoky jalapeño sauce. Our Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger delivers all of the spice right to your taste buds. To counter the spice, Wendy's Wildberry Lemonade - made with our all-natural lemonade base and sweetened with ripe strawberries and a puree blended with blackberries, blueberries and raspberries - is the perfect counterpart if you're looking to kick the heat down a notch with a little sweetness.

If kicking the heat up is more your style: Try Fanta®! The fruity citrus notes enhance the flavor of the smoky jalapeño sauce and seasoned crispy onion tanglers while the sparkling effervescence provides a crisp welcomed contrast to the creaminess of the melty cheese and rich Applewood smoked bacon.

Spicy Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

Balancing the heat: The Spicy Barbecue Chicken Sandwich, a juicy, lightly breaded spicy chicken breast complete with crispy onions, melted Muenster cheese, pickles and a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia - think summertime BBQs. To complement that homey feel, our Strawberry Lemonade - made with our all-natural lemonade base and flavored with real strawberries - pairs well with this spicy sandwich and will leave your taste buds feeling happy.

If kicking the heat up is more your style: Go for the classic!Coca-Cola® has a sweet caramel backbone that complements the sandwich's sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, and its light bright citrus notes contrast the rich Muenster and salty fried onions.

All this spicy speak is to say that regardless of how you do spicy at Wendy's (and we can assure you, there is no wrong way to do it) we have a drink that's the perfect accompaniment to every lip-smacking bite.

Disclaimer

The Wendy's Company published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 17:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WENDYS CO
01:02pWENDYS : How to Cool Down Spicy Food at Wendy's
PU
08/30WENDYS CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29POPEYES LAUNCHES CHICKEN SANDWICH AR : 'JFK Called for A Man on the Moon'
DJ
08/28WENDYS : Purposeful Sourcing
PU
08/22WENDYS : Three Countries, One Big Dream!
PU
08/122 MILLION LIKES, 2 MILLION NUGGETS : Wendy's Gives Away 2 Million Spicy Chicken ..
PU
08/12WENDYS : When Are Wendy's Spicy Nuggets Back? Today!
PU
08/08Stocks: Taste for Fast-Food Shares Increases -- WSJ
DJ
08/07Investors Are Dining Out on Fast-Casual Stocks
DJ
08/07Wendy's backs full-year profit target after narrow beat, shares rise
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 696 M
EBIT 2019 302 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 2 028 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 37,3x
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,21x
EV / Sales2020 4,20x
Capitalization 5 106 M
Chart WENDYS CO
Duration : Period :
Wendys Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDYS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 21,30  $
Last Close Price 22,14  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd A. Penegor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Wright Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gunther Plosch Chief Financial Officer
Peter William May Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Joseph A. Levato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDYS CO41.83%5 106
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION24.20%167 488
YUM BRANDS27.62%35 696
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.95.38%23 388
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC44.74%20 118
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC35.19%17 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group