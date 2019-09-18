Wendys : National Cheeseburger Day is Today!

Happy National Cheeseburger Day! For those of us at Wendy's® today is the best day of the year, as it gives us another reason to celebrate our fresh, never frozen beef* hamburgers.

In honor of today's celebration, we're grabbing a bite with the man who knows our cheeseburgers best. Marshall Scarborough is our Director of Culinary & Product Innovation; he and his team are themasterminds behind the Wendy's menu and do an outstanding job of keeping our hamburgers the best in the biz. It's safe to say Marshall's love for cheeseburgers runs deep. (By his own account, Marshall has consumed approximately 5,000 Wendy's cheeseburgers, eaten a Wendy's cheeseburger in 39 states, and even taken a bite out of a 15-pound Junior Bacon Cheeseburger.)

Arguably no one knows our cheeseburgers like you. What's your favorite in the line-up right now?

Since the launch of the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger, I've found myself 'Baconating' with it regularly. I mean seriously, this is the stuff dreams are made of…or at least my dreams. It delivers a classic blend of spicy heat and fiery flavor that fans have come to crave from us. The warm and gooey cheese sauce, bright flavor of pickled jalapeño, melty American cheese, salty and sweet Applewood smoked bacon and those beautiful crispy onion tanglers next to the smoky jalapeño sauce take me back tothe first time I first heard the sound of sizzling fresh beef. There is an emotional connection and a memory that we all feel the first time we experience something that we instantly fall madly in love with. I experience those emotions when I sink my teeth into that piping hot, fresh, juicy patty with the cheese and toppings melting into it.

Fresh, never frozen beef is not just a Wendy's mantra, but an important promise to our customers. Can you tell us why using fresh, never frozen beef is so important to our hamburgers and why it sets them apart?

Fresh, never frozen beef is a way of life at Wendy's. It shows our fans we've got their back by taking the extra effort it requires to bring fresh beef to the table. Sure, it's more expensive and yeah, it takes a lot more effort to purchase and handle fresh beef, but it all comes back to not cutting corners and keeping it fresh across the board.

Beyond the menu, it inspires other ways we show up for fans, too. For example, we showed the world we're always droppin' fresh 'beef' with our mixtape in 2018. That moment embodied the swagger and way in which we approach everything on the Wendy's menu.

What's your favorite thing about creating a new cheeseburger for Wendy's?

My favorite stage of the creative process is taste tests. It's our first chance to watch customers experiencing the cheeseburger. During this time, the team can see if we're on the right track or if we need to go back to square one. Sometimes we're off base, and that's okay, because it's a learning experience. Regardless of the outcome, it's always fun to see what our customers prefer so we can apply the learnings to our next creation.

Then, of course, I love to try it in-restaurant myself. It's the culmination of all the passion and energy our teams put into the cheeseburger. Seeing how it translated from the test kitchen to the restaurant is a hard-core moment of truth where we get to experience it like our fans.

How do you think people should celebrate today?

I'd say your local Wendy's is the best place to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day! Visit in-person or order on the Wendy's mobile app or with our partners at DoorDash**.