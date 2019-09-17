Log in
WENDYS CO

(WEN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/17 12:12:45 pm
20.335 USD   +3.96%
WENDYS : Our Salad Game Just Got a Whole Lot Hotter
WENDYS : New Ways to Buy Boo! Books™
AT&T, ORACLE, WENDY'S, APPLE : Stocks That Defined the Week
Wendys : Our Salad Game Just Got a Whole Lot Hotter

09/17/2019 | 11:42am EDT
Introducing Wendy's Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

By now you've probably heard that our Spicy Chicken Nuggets are back and it's clear Wendy's® is the reigning Queen of Spicy. Our spice game doesn't stop at a 10-piece, though. We've brought the heat to our greens and are proud to debut a new, fresh, spicy offering: the new Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad.

The salad features Wendy's iconic spicy chicken filet and pepper jack cheese. Crispy Onion & Buffalo Crouton Mix adds an extra crunch to the salad, which rests on a bed of Wendy's signature lettuce blend, topped with greenhouse-grown diced tomatoes and shredded carrots. The topper that tempers all the heat is a new Buffalo Ranch dressing by Marzetti® Simply Dressed®. (As you may know, Wendy's works with Marzetti® to create top notch dressings that can only be found at Wendy's.) The Buffalo Ranch dressing blends vinegar and cayenne pepper to deliver a distinctive blend of buffalo heat and creamy ranch. The result is fresh, filling and satisfyingly delicious.

Bottom line, if you like spicy food and want to add some greens to your meal, the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad is a perfect option. It's everything you love in a Wendy's salad paired with our iconic spicy chicken. Every salad is customizable and made in-restaurant daily with U.S.-grown lettuce and freshly grilled, all-white meat chicken and greenhouse-grown tomatoes. So, what are you waiting for? Stop by and see us or have one delivered to you today. **

Wendy's New Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad is served in a full-size option for $6.79 and half-size option for $4.79. *

*At participating Wendy's for a limited time. Price and participation may vary.

**Delivery via DoorDash available only in select markets at participating restaurants. Prices may be higher than in restaurant. Additional delivery fees, service fees, surge fees, small order fees, taxes and gratuity may apply. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

Marzetti and Simply Dressed are registered trademarks of T. Marzetti Company

The Wendy's Company published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 15:41:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 696 M
EBIT 2019 291 M
Net income 2019 128 M
Debt 2019 2 034 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 35,5x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,86x
EV / Sales2020 3,87x
Capitalization 4 511 M
