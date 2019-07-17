Wendys : Wendy's Baconfest is Bringing the Bacon

What's shakin' bacon lovers? I know you guys don't really need a reminder about how awesome Wendy's® bacon is. Once you've had a taste of that warm, crispy, crunchy perfection, how could you possibly think of anything else? You don't just become the #1 seller of bacon cheeseburgers* by accident. Because of cheeseburgers like the S'Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, we put in work to make sure each piece of bacon is cured, smoked and cooked just right - no microwaves here, only ovens, promise - so you get the best bite of bacon every. single. time. #HumbleBrag.

Which is why… drum roll please…. We're throwing ourselves a bacon party! That's right, you're invited to Wendy's Baconfest, folks - a celebration of what we do best and you love most. Hot, Sizzling, BACON.

So, you're probably wondering, 'What the heck happens at Baconfest and how do I get in on it?' It's no secret and if you love bacon, you're good to go. For starters, our website is in bacon-me-crazy mode (bacon confetti included). As far as the rest of the 'fest, here's the tea:

What's a bacon bash without some fun and music? Not only is Wendy's bringing the music and the fun, but we're also bringing the bacon to Comic-Con by hosting the first-ever IMDb® Fan Party on July 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the IMDboat during this year's Comic-Con in San Diego. Party attendees can get down with their bacon-loving selves and enjoy Wendy's Son of Baconator® plus other bacon-inspired treats, dancing, nitrogen cocktails, and receive a special gift bag at the event. I dare you to name a better place to enjoy Wendy's bacon. I 'bacon' you can't!

Now, while we wish we could invite all of you, we truly do… this exclusive party will be open to the first 300 fans to RSVP and share a social post tagging #IMDboat. So, whip out that cellular device you're so fond of and follow @IMDb on Twitter for more deets on the party and how to gain access.

Bacon isn't just a food, it's a love language - right? Which is why us cool kids are fluent in 'Bacon Latin'. Yep, it's a thing. Ooklay ityay upyay. You know what else is we love to talk about? Wendy's specials, especially when they involve bacon. Starting now for limited time only at participating restaurant locations, U.S. bacon lovers can join in on Baconfest by grubbing on sizzling deals, including: *

July 15 - July 21

Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any Wendy's purchase via DoorDash (use promo code BACONFEST) and $0 delivery with purchase over $10 on DoorDash*

* Delivery available in select markets only at participating U.S. Wendy's locations until 7/21/2019 while supplies last. Prices may be higher than in restaurant. No delivery fees on orders over $10. Other fees still apply. Promo code required. One per person. Terms

apply: http://drd.sh/rtb7p2.

July 16 - August 25**

Free Baconator™ Fries with any purchase using Wendy's mobile app

Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase for new Wendy's mobile app accounts only

2 for $12 Son of Baconator small combos

$2 off Baconator small combo

** Mobile ordering & app offers available only at participating U.S. locations until 8/25/2019 while supplies last. One offer per order. Redeem offers via Wendy's app or wendys.com. Registration required.

July 17 - July 18

Free Baconator redeemable with a special code that will be livestreamed on Twitch™

Now, if you're truly a bacon lover, reading all of this probably made you insanely crave that signature Applewood smoked goodness. We'll make it easy for you. Just hit that button, yeah that big square right below this, and order until your heart is content. If that's even possible when it comes to this bacon.

* Based on servings among quick service restaurants over 12-month period ending March 2019. Source: The NPD Group/CREST®