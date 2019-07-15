Wendys : Wendy's Makes Summer Sizzle With Launch Of Baconfest

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



WHAT:

As the home of the #1 selling bacon cheeseburger*, and quite frankly, the Boss of Bacon, Wendy's is launching an epic bacon celebration - Baconfest. Why? Because Wendy's bacon is always worth celebrating and honestly, doesn't need a reason.

Starting today, Wendy's is kicking off Baconfest exclusively with DoorDash, offering its bacon-loving fanatics a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and $0 delivery fee with a minimum of $10 Wendy's purchase for a limited time using code BACONFEST.** Free bacon and $0 delivery fee? Yes, please!

It doesn't end there. On July 17, Wendy's may be streaming on Twitch and may have a special code for free Baconators® with any Wendy's purchase via DoorDash while supplies last. Shh, you didn't hear that from us…

But wait, there's still more. Through August 25, you can use the Wendy's mobile app to receive free Baconator® Fries with any purchase when you use Wendy's app to mobile order. We told you it's a celebration so of course Wendy's is offering its best bacon products to its best bacon-obsessed fans.

'As the number one seller of bacon cheeseburgers across the fast food industry, no one does bacon like Wendy's. You can call it an obsession and you'd be right,' said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. chief marketing officer. 'We're giving our customers what they want most - the ultimate bacon celebration. Why? Because our customers deserve it, and because…Bacon.'

WHEN:

Fans can take advantage of the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and Baconator Fries offers now. Offers available through July 21 and August 25, respectively, or until supplies last. Terms apply.

WHERE:

Head to Wendy's mobile app, DoorDash.com or the app on iOS or Android, or Twitch and get to ordering Wendy's! Offers valid only at participating Wendy's U.S. locations.

HOW:

Use the code BACONFEST at checkout to receive one free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any Wendy's purchase via DoorDash. The promo code is valid for one use only per DoorDash account from July 15-July 21. To get your Wendy's meal delivered for a $0 delivery fee, you need $10+ Wendy's minimum purchase in your cart for $0 delivery to kick-in, no promo necessary. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply.

Snag your free Baconator® Fries with any purchase using Wendy's mobile app through August 25. Account registration and mobile order required. One-time use.

As for Twitch, Wendy's may display a special promo code for a free Baconator® with any Wendy's purchase via DoorDash while livestreaming on July 17, (but you didn't hear it from us). One per DoorDash account. Terms apply.**

*Based on servings among quick service restaurants over 12-month period ending March 2019. Source: The NPD Group/CREST(R)

**Delivery via DoorDash available only in select markets at participating restaurants while supplies last. One free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer per DoorDash account. Valid for one use only. Prices may be higher than in restaurant. Additional delivery fees, service fees, surge fees, small order fees, taxes and gratuity may apply. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, 'Quality is our Recipe®,' which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

ABOUT DOORDASH:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

