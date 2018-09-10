Wendys : Wendy's Serves Free Dave's Singles All Month Long

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: In a world full of crazy and sometimes ridiculous national holidays, there is one that is near and dear to Wendy's® heart - National Cheeseburger Day. With the momentous holiday approaching on September 18, Wendy's wants everyone to celebrate with a fresh never frozen* cheeseburger. And because one day of hot and juicy burgers is never enough, Wendy's believes you deserve to celebrate through the end of the month.

On Saturday, September 8, Wendy's mobile app began offering a free Dave's Single® with the purchase of anything else on Wendy's menu.** And unlike most offers, this one will refresh daily through September 30. Yes, you read that right - a full-blown celebration all month long in honor of cheeseburgers. But not just any cheeseburger, a juicy, mouthwatering Dave's Single, made with fresh, never frozen beef*, found only at Wendy's. Get it while it's hot!

WHEN: Saturday, September 8 - Sunday, September 30

WHERE: At participating Wendy's restaurants across the U.S.

HOW: Download the Wendy's app at the App Store or Google Play Store

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, 'Quality is our Recipe®,' which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. Please visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebookwww.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

**Offer must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. One offer per customer per day. Registration in app is required. At participating Wendy's. Ends 9/30.

