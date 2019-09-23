Wendys : Wendy's Taco Salad Fan Favorite

Wendy's Taco Salad is a perennial fan favorite because it packs in veggies and flavor all at once. On top of that, it also offers the ultimate in customization opportunities. How you top your Taco Salad is up to YOU and we love seeing what our fans do.

We offer up our signature warm, spicy chili and our crisp signature lettuce blend to start. Then, it's up to our fans to incorporate our salsa (made with roasted tomatoes, jalapeño and ancho peppers) and our tortilla chips made with stone ground masa. To top it off, you can choose among creamy cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes and sour cream. The result is an unstoppable blend of savory flavors that's made just for you and is far from basic.

Some of our favorite customizations are deliciously straightforward. (Many fans choose to save the chips and salsa to eat on the side, for example.) Others share their Wendy's Taco Salad inspiration on Twitter: