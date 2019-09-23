Log in
WENDYS CO

(WEN)
Wendys : Wendy's Taco Salad Fan Favorite

09/23/2019 | 01:57pm EDT
Ripe for Customization

Wendy's Taco Salad is a perennial fan favorite because it packs in veggies and flavor all at once. On top of that, it also offers the ultimate in customization opportunities. How you top your Taco Salad is up to YOU and we love seeing what our fans do.

We offer up our signature warm, spicy chili and our crisp signature lettuce blend to start. Then, it's up to our fans to incorporate our salsa (made with roasted tomatoes, jalapeño and ancho peppers) and our tortilla chips made with stone ground masa. To top it off, you can choose among creamy cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes and sour cream. The result is an unstoppable blend of savory flavors that's made just for you and is far from basic.

Some of our favorite customizations are deliciously straightforward. (Many fans choose to save the chips and salsa to eat on the side, for example.) Others share their Wendy's Taco Salad inspiration on Twitter:

Disclaimer

The Wendy's Company published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 17:56:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 696 M
EBIT 2019 291 M
Net income 2019 128 M
Debt 2019 2 034 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 37,7x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,02x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
Capitalization 4 787 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 21,42  $
Last Close Price 20,76  $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDYS CO32.99%4 787
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION17.92%159 020
YUM BRANDS22.17%34 171
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.93.30%23 139
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC38.80%18 608
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC33.19%16 829
