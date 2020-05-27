Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Wens Foodstuff Group Co., Ltd.    300498   CNE100002508

WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.

(300498)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wens Foodstuff : China's top pig farmer aims to triple pig sales by 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 11:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Piglets drink milk from a sow at a farm in Guangxi

China's biggest hog producer Wens Foodstuffs Group Co Ltd built nine new pig farms in the first quarter and has dozens more under construction, the company's honorary chairman said, as it aims to triple output over the next four years.

Like other major producers, Wens is pouring billions of yuan into new pig farms, aiming to seize market share as the sector rebuilds after disease wiped out about 60% of the country's hog herd last year.

The new farms were completed despite the COVID-19 epidemic, which peaked in China early this year, slowing construction in many regions as workers stayed at home to prevent the spread of the virus, Wen Pengcheng said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

Wen, who is also a delegate to China's parliament, which held its annual gathering in Beijing this week, said the company wants to raise 56 million hogs by 2024.

Wens was hit hard by African swine fever, a deadly pig disease for which there is no cure and no vaccine.

Its hog sales fell 17% in 2019 to 18.5 million animals, and plunged 62% in the first quarter of this year, after it bred fewer piglets in the second half of 2019, according to company filings.

The recently completed farms will produce 1.2 million pigs a year, and another 79 projects with capacity to produce 7.75 million pigs and 260 million chickens a year are under construction, Wen said.

African swine fever is still the biggest challenge for the recovery of the country's hog production, he added.

The company has also set up a new waterfowl division, which will become its third-largest business after pigs and chickens, said Wen.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 7.1815 Delayed Quote.2.66%
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD. -0.63% 26.64 End-of-day quote.-20.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO.,
05/27WENS FOODSTUFF : China's top pig farmer aims to triple pig sales by 2024
RE
04/21WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
04/17Still reeling from pig disease, China pork output drops for 6th quarter
RE
04/17Still reeling from pig disease, China pork output drops for 6th quarter
RE
04/06WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
2019China's top feed producer New Hope Liuhe first half profits surge 87% on year
RE
2019China's Wens first half net profit climbs 50.8% on strong poultry sales
RE
2019China's pork consumption falls as African swine fever spreads
RE
2019China pork producer WH Group quarterly profit falls 21 percent
RE
2019Top China pig farmer falls into red on weak hog prices, hygiene costs
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 91 561 M
EBIT 2020 27 055 M
Net income 2020 25 801 M
Finance 2020 10 055 M
Yield 2020 7,34%
P/E ratio 2020 5,31x
P/E ratio 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
EV / Sales2021 1,21x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wens Foodstuff Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 50,48 CNY
Last Close Price 26,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 89,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ju Ran Yan President, General Manager & Director
Zhi Fen Wen Chairman
Zheng Wei Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Xing Lin Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jun Sheng Wen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-20.71%19 958
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.29.45%36 238
CORTEVA INC0.00%19 188
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED33.92%10 705
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS13.64%7 432
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-21.92%5 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group