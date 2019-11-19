Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wentworth Resources plc    WEN   JE00BGT34J81

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

(WEN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/18 11:35:14 am
17.25 GBp   -1.43%
02:25aWENTWORTH RESOURCES : Production Guidance and Operational Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wentworth Resources : Production Guidance and Operational Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:25am EST

RNS Number : 7992T

Wentworth Resources PLC

19 November 2019

PRESS RELEASE

19 November 2019

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC ("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Production Guidance and Operational Update

Wentworth (AIM: WEN), the AIM listed independent, East Africa-focused natural gas company announces the following operational update.

Highlights

  • Average Q3 production of 77.93 MMscf/d
  • Anticipated full year average daily Mnazi Bay production within guidance; range tightened to 68 - 72 MMscf/d from 60 - 75 MMscf/d
  • Recompletion of MB-4 anticipated to offset production loss from MB-2
  • Maiden dividend paid in October 2019
  • Debt free expected in January 2020

Mnazi Bay Operations

Average production for the ten months to 31 October 2019 was 70.35 MMscf/d gross, with full year production currently anticipated to be within the range of 68 - 72 MMscf/d. Q3 production averaged 77.93 MMscf/d; however, this was constrained by the MB-2 well being temporarily shut-in due to a rupture in the flowline between MB-2 and the MB-3 cluster.

The Mnazi Bay Joint Venture Partners ("JV Partners") are currently assessing all options for bringing the MB-2 well back online in a timely manner. In the interim, the JV Partners are planning the recompletion of the MB-4 well to the Lower Mnazi Bay sands. This will allow for production of c. 90 MMscf/d gross from the ﬁeld, expected to commence in December, whilst the MB-2 repairs are ongoing, allowing the JV Partners to meet Tanzania's existing and growing demand for natural gas.

The Company expects to see production increase through the remainder of 2019, due to:

  • Increased utilisation of gas-to-power generation over hydro; and specifically, in relation to the Kinyerezi-1,Kinyerezi-2, and Ubungo II power stations;
  • Demand maintained from industrial customers such as Dangote Cement plant, which is currently using 15 MMscf/d and the Goodwill Ceramics Factory, which is currently using 5 MMscf/d; and
  • Recompletion of the MB-4 well during the ongoing repairs to the MB-2 flowline.

For 2020, the Company expects the Mnazi Bay Field to have increased deliverability as the JV Partners continue to execute on its field development and optimisation plans. The work programme anticipated during 2020 includes:

  • Repairing the MB-2 flowline to restore production from the well (ongoing);
  • Removing the plug from MB-4 to add production from the Lower Mnazi Bay sands (late Nov - Dec); and
  • Replacing the chokes on the MB-2,MB-3,MB-4 and MS-1X wells in Q1 2020.

This minimal capex programme will allow the ﬁeld to meet the increased demand that is expected once the Kinyerezi-1 extension is completed and commissioned, expected, mid-late 2020.

The Company also continues to receive consistent monthly payments from both Tanzanian Petroleum Development Company ("TPDC") and Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited ("TANESCO"), with receivables from TPDC now standing at one month. As previously announced, the Company anticipates being debt free in Q1 2020 with its ﬁnal debt repayment of $1.67 million due in January 2020. The Company's gross cash balance at 31 October 2019 was c.$14 million.

Katherine Roe, Interim CEO and CFO, commented:

"We have established a highly robust operational and commercial foundation for the business. We are working well with our JV Partners to ensure we achieve optimal field management and are fully aligned with our Operator on remedial works for MB-2 and recompletion plans for MB-4. Stable production from the ﬁeld to meet existing and growing demand is allowing the JV Partners to anticipate higher production levels into 2020 and we will look to provide full year 2020 production guidance early in the new year. Receivables are now the lowest the JV Partners have experienced since production into the transnational pipeline began. With a near debt free position, growing cash balance, a maiden dividend paid last month and a simpliﬁed corporate platform, Wentworth is in robust financial health and well positioned to meet the increasing demand we foresee in Tanzania."

Enquiries:

Katherine Roe,

katherine.roe@wentplc.com

Wentworth

Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)118 2065428

Stifel Nicolaus Europe

Nominated Adviser and Joint

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Limited

Broker

Callum Stewart

Ashton Clanfield

Simon Mensley

Peel Hunt LLP

Joint Broker

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Richard Crichton

James Bavister

+44 (0) 20 7390 0230

Vigo

Investor Relations Adviser

Patrick d'Ancona

Chris McMahon

Page 1 of 2

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (AIM: WEN), independent natural gas company with production, exploration and appraisal opportunities for domestic power generation and local industry in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.

Inside Information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Wentworth to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR"). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. The words "expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sucient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law. Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

-Ends-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDCKFDNABDDDDD

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Wentworth Resources plc published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 07:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC
02:25aWENTWORTH RESOURCES : Production Guidance and Operational Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,6 M
EBIT 2019 5,15 M
Net income 2019 4,60 M
Finance 2019 11,7 M
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 8,63x
P/E ratio 2020 5,83x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 41,7 M
Chart WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Wentworth Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,41  GBp
Last Close Price 17,25  GBp
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 76,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Katherine Louise Margiad Ward Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Robert P. McBean Non-Executive Chairman
John William Sharp Bentley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Paul Bushell Deputy Chairman
Iain Archibald McLaren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC-21.59%42
CNOOC LIMITED-1.15%68 115
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.06%63 916
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.29%42 748
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.54%34 795
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.54%33 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group