Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting





PRESS RELEASE 26 June 2019

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Result of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Wentworth, the AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company advises that at its AGM, held today, all resolutions were passed.

Prior to the meeting the following proxy votes were received by the Company from Shareholders:

For Against Withheld No. of shares % of votes No. of shares % of votes Ordinary Resolutions



1 To receive the Company’s Annual Report and accounts 2018



93,287,950 100 0 0 0 2 To re-appoint Robert McBean as a director of the Company



90,667,550 97.19 2,620,400 2.81 0 3 To re-appoint John Bentley as a director of the Company



89,591,277 96.04 3,696,673 3.96 0 4 To re-appoint Eskil Jersing as a director of the Company



93,287,950 100 0 0 0 5 To re-appoint Katherine Roe as a director of the Company



92,211,677 98.85 1,076,273 1.15 0 6 To re-appoint Tim Bushell as a director of the Company



93,287,950 100 0 0 0 7 To re-appoint Iain McLaren as a director of the Company



93,287,950 100 0 0 0 8 To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company



90,667,550 100 0 0 2,620,400 9 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors



83,589,853 89.60 9,698,097 10.4 0 10 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 75,729,352 81.18 17,558,598 18.82 0 Special Resolutions



11 To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares



75,729,352 100 0 0 17,558,598 12 To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares in additional limited circumstances



73,108,952 78.37 20,178,998 21.63 0 13 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares



90,667,550 97.19 2,620,400 2.81 0

*NB percentage of votes cast excludes votes withheld

Enquiries:

Wentworth



Eskil Jersing,

Chief Executive Officer







Katherine Roe,

Chief Financial Officer



eskil.jersing@wentplc.com

+44 7717 847623







katherine.roe@wentplc.com

+44 7841 087230



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited



AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker

Callum Stewart

Ashton Clanfield

Simon Mensley



+44 (0) 20 7710 7600



Peel Hunt LLP



Broker (UK)

Richard Crichton

Ross Allister



+44 (0) 20 7418 8900



Vigo



Investor Relations Adviser (UK)

Patrick d’Ancona

Chris McMahon



+44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded ( AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production, exploration and appraisal opportunities in the onshore Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.

