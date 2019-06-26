Log in
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

(WEN)
Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

06/26/2019


PRESS RELEASE26 June 2019

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC
("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Result of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Wentworth, the AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company advises that at its AGM, held today, all resolutions were passed. 

Prior to the meeting the following proxy votes were received by the Company from Shareholders:

 ForAgainstWithheld
No. of shares% of votesNo. of shares% of votes 
Ordinary Resolutions

 
1To receive the Company’s Annual Report and accounts 2018

 		93,287,950100000
2To re-appoint Robert McBean as a director of the Company

 		90,667,55097.192,620,4002.810
3To re-appoint John Bentley as a director of the Company

 		89,591,27796.043,696,6733.960
4To re-appoint Eskil Jersing as a director of the Company

 		93,287,950100000
5To re-appoint Katherine Roe as a director of the Company

 		92,211,67798.851,076,2731.150
6To re-appoint Tim Bushell as a director of the Company

 		93,287,950100000
7To re-appoint Iain McLaren as a director of the Company

 		93,287,950100000
8To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company

 		90,667,550100002,620,400
9To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors

 		83,589,85389.609,698,09710.40
10To authorise the Directors to allot shares75,729,35281.1817,558,59818.820
Special Resolutions

 
11To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares

 		75,729,3521000017,558,598
12To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares in additional limited circumstances

 		73,108,95278.3720,178,99821.630
13To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares

 		90,667,55097.192,620,4002.810

*NB percentage of votes cast excludes votes withheld

-Ends-

Enquiries:
Wentworth		 

Eskil Jersing,
Chief Executive Officer

 

Katherine Roe,
Chief Financial Officer		 

eskil.jersing@wentplc.com
+44 7717 847623

 

katherine.roe@wentplc.com
+44 7841 087230
 

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited		 

AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker
Callum Stewart
Ashton Clanfield
Simon Mensley		 

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
 

Peel Hunt LLP		 

Broker (UK)
Richard Crichton
Ross Allister		 

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
 

Vigo		 

Investor Relations Adviser (UK)
Patrick d’Ancona
Chris McMahon		 

+44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded ( AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production, exploration and appraisal opportunities in the onshore Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.


Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
