Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
06/26/2019 | 06:31am EDT
PRESS RELEASE 26 June 2019
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC ("Wentworth" or the "Company")
Result of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Wentworth, the AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company advises that at its AGM, held today, all resolutions were passed.
Prior to the meeting the following proxy votes were received by the Company from Shareholders:
For Against Withheld No. of shares % of votes No. of shares % of votes Ordinary Resolutions 1 To receive the Company’s Annual Report and accounts 2018 93,287,950 100 0 0 0 2 To re-appoint Robert McBean as a director of the Company 90,667,550 97.19 2,620,400 2.81 0 3 To re-appoint John Bentley as a director of the Company 89,591,277 96.04 3,696,673 3.96 0 4 To re-appoint Eskil Jersing as a director of the Company 93,287,950 100 0 0 0 5 To re-appoint Katherine Roe as a director of the Company 92,211,677 98.85 1,076,273 1.15 0 6 To re-appoint Tim Bushell as a director of the Company 93,287,950 100 0 0 0 7 To re-appoint Iain McLaren as a director of the Company 93,287,950 100 0 0 0 8 To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company 90,667,550 100 0 0 2,620,400 9 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 83,589,853 89.60 9,698,097 10.4 0 10 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 75,729,352 81.18 17,558,598 18.82 0 Special Resolutions 11 To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares 75,729,352 100 0 0 17,558,598 12 To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of shares in additional limited circumstances 73,108,952 78.37 20,178,998 21.63 0 13 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 90,667,550 97.19 2,620,400 2.81 0
*NB percentage of votes cast excludes votes withheld
-Ends-
Enquiries: Wentworth Eskil Jersing, Chief Executive Officer Katherine Roe, Chief Financial Officer eskil.jersing@wentplc.com +44 7717 847623 katherine.roe@wentplc.com +44 7841 087230 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker Callum Stewart Ashton Clanfield Simon Mensley +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Peel Hunt LLP Broker (UK) Richard Crichton Ross Allister +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Vigo Investor Relations Adviser (UK) Patrick d’Ancona Chris McMahon +44 (0) 20 7390 0230
About Wentworth Resources
Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded ( AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production, exploration and appraisal opportunities in the onshore Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
