Wentworth Resources Plc : Oslo Investor Meeting

PRESS RELEASE 28 January 2019

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Oslo investor meeting

Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WEN) and AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, is pleased to announce that it will host an investor meeting in Oslo on Tuesday 12th February 2019.

The meeting will be held at the Thief Hotel Bar (Landgangen 1, 0252 Oslo), on Tuesday 12th February 2019 and will begin with a short presentation from the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Eskil Jersing, and Chief Financial Officer, Katherine Roe, followed by a Q&A session and drinks.

If you would like to attend the investor meeting, please email wentworth@vigocomms.com to confirm your attendance. If you would like to register any questions ahead of the presentation, please send them to the email listed above.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Wentworth



Eskil Jersing,

Chief Executive Officer







Katherine Roe,

Chief Financial Officer



eskil.jersing@wentplc.com

+44 (0)118 2065427







katherine.roe@wentplc.com

+44 (0)118 2065428



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited



AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker (UK)

Callum Stewart

Ashton Clanfield

Simon Mensley



+44 (0) 20 7710 7600



Peel Hunt LLP



Broker (UK)

Richard Crichton

Ross Allister



+44 (0) 20 7418 8900



Vigo



Investor Relations Adviser (UK)

Patrick d'Ancona

Chris McMahon



+44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE: WEN, AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities, all in the onshore Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

Notice



Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wentworth Resources Plc via Globenewswire

