WERELDHAVE

(WHA)
Wereldhave : Leen Geirnaerdt takes up new executive role; has to step down from Supervisory Board Wereldhave

05/28/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

Press release

28 May 2019, 05:45 PM CEST

Leen Geirnaerdt takes up new executive role; has to step down from Supervisory Board Wereldhave

Wereldhave announces that due to her new executive role as CFO of bpost (Belgian mail), Mrs. Leen Geirnaerdt will step down from the Supervisory Board of Wereldhave per July 1, 2019. She joined Wereldhave in April 2016 and chaired the Audit Committee for three years.

Adriaan Nühn, chair of the Supervisory Board comments: 'On behalf of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board I would like to express our gratitude for the valuable contribution of Leen over the past three years. We regret to see her leaving, but wish her lots of success in her new position as CFO of bpost.'

Leen Geirnaerdt comments: 'I have really enjoyed my tenure as a Supervisory Board member at Wereldhave and it is with regret that I had to take the decision to step down. Conflicting schedules make it impossible to combine the two positions. I will continue to closely follow Wereldhave and wish them lots of success.'

Until further notice, the Supervisory Board of Wereldhave will continue to consist of 4 members. Mr Hein Brand will succeed Leen Geirnaerdt as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mrs Francoise Dechesne will become member of the Audit Committee as per July 1, 2019. The other members of the Supervisory Board are Gert van de Weerdhof, who chairs the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, and Adriaan Nühn, Chairman of the Board and member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Press Release Leen Geirnaerdt takes up new executive role; has to step down from Supervisory Board Wereldhave

Disclaimer

Wereldhave NV published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:23:07 UTC
