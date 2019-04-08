Wereldhave : wins NRW Dutch Council of Shopping Centres Marketing award 2019

Corporate update

8 April 2019, 09:15 AM CEST

Wereldhave was awarded the NRW Dutch Council of Shopping Centres Marketing Award at the annual NRW Marketing Conference in Amsterdam on 4 April 2019. For the second consecutive year, Wereldhave won the award for best and most effective shopping centre marketing event with the event roadshow 'Kids Heroes on Tour'.

Chairman of the Jury, Tony Wijntuin, said: 'The careful preparation and implementation of the event, while continuously monitoring the formulated objectives from plan to execution, are commendable. This is how a professional event should be executed'.

Kids Heroes on Tour

Kids Heroes is a free, one-day, event specifically aimed at families with young children. It provides a perfect reason for families to enjoy life and spend time together in Wereldhave centres. The central promise of 'meet your Superheroes at the centre' translates into an event full of meet and greets with Kids Heroes, character performances, signing sessions with YouTubers and instore activations in partnership with retailers. Leaving a big smile on children's faces, Kids Heroes on Tour makes a true emotional connection with our target groups.

After a first pilot event in 2017, Wereldhave organised Kids Heroes events in 6 shopping centres across the Netherlands in 2018. Targeting young families with children, the event has a significant impact on visitor numbers (double digit footfall growth), dwell time, and even attracted a 43% new visitors to the centres.

'We are proud that the professional jury awarded our marketing event Kids Heroes on Tour with the annual Marketing Award for best event. This is a wonderful recognition of our professionalism in centre management and marketing to drive footfall and attract key target groups', said Pieter Polman, Managing Director at Wereldhave Netherlands.

NRW Dutch Council of Shopping Centres Marketing Awards

The NRW Marketing Awards bring together the best of shopping centre marketing in the Netherlands to reward those with the most effective event and campaign. Recognising and awarding best practices and marketing performance, the NRW Marketing Awards are a benchmark of quality throughout the industry.

Press release: Wereldhave wins NRW Dutch Council of Shopping Centres Marketing award 2019