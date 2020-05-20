Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wereldhave N.V.    WHA   NL0000289213

WERELDHAVE N.V.

(WHA)
Wereldhave welcomes C&A as a new tenant for Emmapassage in Tilburg

05/20/2020 | 05:06am EDT

The Emmapassage in the heart of Tilburg has undergone the first steps of a major transformation. The formerly covered shopping center is being transformed into a modern inner-city shopping area and the first new store, ‘Gianotten Mutsaers’, opened in January. The transformation of the Emmapassage is part of the total development in the city center of Tilburg. The visible improvements on the center are strongly contributing to the leasing process. This week, Wereldhave has signed a new lease with C&A for a new store in the Emmapassage.

The new C&A store in the Emmapassage, covering ​​approximately 1,735 m², will replace the current C&A on the Heuvelstraat. The new C&A store will be designed in the most actual store concept and will have a completely new look & feel with a warm and homely atmosphere, more comfort and modern facilities. C&A is expected to open its doors in the Emmapassage in the first quarter of 2021.

Renewal Emmapassage
The second phase of the redevelopment in the city center of Tilburg started in 2019 with the complete renewal of the first part of the Emmapassage. The previously covered shopping center is currently being transformed into a modern shopping area, without a roof, and will be open to the public day and night. The new Emmapassage will connect to the Heuvelstraat via the Frederikstraat, thereby strengthening the total shopping circuit in the city center. The positioning of the area is modern and premium, with high-quality shops and restaurants in a stylish shopping area with extraordinary storefronts. Parallel to the renovation, Wereldhave is actively letting the first phase of the project.

About C&A
C&A has 116 stores in the Netherlands. With more than 1,500 stores in 18 European countries and more than 31,000 employees, C&A is one of the leading fashion retailers in Europe. C&A welcomes more than two million visitors to its European stores every day and offers quality fashion for the whole family at an affordable price. You can also find C&A in Brazil, Mexico and China. www.c-a.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
