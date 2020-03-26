Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WERNER ENTERPRISES ADDRESSES COVID-19 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies, has prepared a business update pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be found at http://investor.werner.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations/default.aspxThis presentation was developed based on the most current information available as of the date of this release.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact:John J. Steele
 Executive Vice President, Treasurer
 and Chief Financial Officer
 (402) 894-3036

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
04:46pWerner enterprises addresses covid-19 and provides business update
GL
03/03Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/27WERNER ENTERPRISES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
02/05WERNER ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
02/05Werner Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
GL
02/03Werner Enterprises Earns Alliance Award by SMC(3) and Logistics Management
GL
01/28Werner Enterprises Joins Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking
GL
01/21WERNER ENTERPRISES : To participate in the stifel transportation and logistics c..
AQ
01/16WERNER ENTERPRISES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
01/16Werner Enterprises to Participate in the Stifel Transportation and Logistics ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 451 M
EBIT 2020 197 M
Net income 2020 141 M
Debt 2020 191 M
Yield 2020 1,01%
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 2 421 M
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,59  $
Last Close Price 34,91  $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-4.07%2 421
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.7.12%16 202
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-21.54%9 735
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-16.34%3 761
SANKYU INC.-0.26%2 215
SAIA, INC.-20.73%1 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group