Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. (WERN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/07 06:22:02 pm
37.4 USD   +0.13%
05:36pWerner Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
GL
08/27WERNER ENTERPRI : Honored at freedom award ceremony
AQ
08/24Werner Enterprises Honored at Freedom Award Ceremony
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Werner Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:36pm CEST

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, will host celebrations in recognition of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week from Sept. 9-15, including events throughout the month of September at its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and locations nationwide.  

“Werner looks forward to the opportunities to admire the hard work and dedication of more than three million highway heroes who keep America moving every day,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers.

In addition to providing professional drivers with complimentary meals and appreciation gifts, Werner will honor five elite drivers who have recently achieved rare safety milestones of two and three million accident-free miles on Friday, Sept. 14, in a ceremony at its global headquarters. Following the ceremony, will be a live remote broadcast of Road Dog Trucking News from 1-3 p.m. CT on SiriusXM channel 146. Werner will cap off driver appreciation celebrations at its Allentown, Pennsylvania, terminal on Sept. 20.  

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Director of Corporate Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com 

Werner.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
05:36pWerner Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
GL
08/27WERNER ENTERPRISES : Honored at freedom award ceremony
AQ
08/25WERNER ENTERPRISES : Defense Department Honors Military-Friendly Employers
AQ
08/25WERNER ENTERPRISES : Honored at Freedom Award Ceremony
AQ
08/24Werner Enterprises Honored at Freedom Award Ceremony
GL
08/21WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2019 Military Friendly Silver Employer
AQ
08/20Werner Enterprises Named a 2019 Military Friendly® Silver Employer
GL
08/20WERNER ENTERPRISES : Receives Six American Inhouse Design Awards
AQ
08/18WERNER ENTERPRISES : Receives Six American Inhouse Design Awards
AQ
08/17WERNER ENTERPRISES : Receives Six American Inhouse Design Awards
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Werner declares $0.09 dividend 
07/24Werner Enterprises slides 7.2% post Q2 results 
07/23After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/23/2018) 
07/23Werner beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
07/22Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 457 M
EBIT 2018 212 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 25,6 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 17,52
P/E ratio 2019 14,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 2 676 M
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,7 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-3.49%2 676
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE20.70%13 558
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES7.04%13 458
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.14.60%5 042
SANKYU INC.15.74%3 361
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC45.01%3 166
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.