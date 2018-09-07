Werner Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, will host celebrations in recognition of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week from Sept. 9-15, including events throughout the month of September at its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and locations nationwide.



“Werner looks forward to the opportunities to admire the hard work and dedication of more than three million highway heroes who keep America moving every day,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers.

In addition to providing professional drivers with complimentary meals and appreciation gifts, Werner will honor five elite drivers who have recently achieved rare safety milestones of two and three million accident-free miles on Friday, Sept. 14, in a ceremony at its global headquarters. Following the ceremony, will be a live remote broadcast of Road Dog Trucking News from 1-3 p.m. CT on SiriusXM channel 146. Werner will cap off driver appreciation celebrations at its Allentown, Pennsylvania, terminal on Sept. 20.

