Werner Enterprises, Inc.

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Werner Enterprises : Earns Two 2019 Quest for Quality Awards

0
08/12/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to earn two 2019 Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management in the truckload and van line carriers and 3PL service providers categories. This marks the third consecutive year Werner has won the Quest for Quality Award, which is the most significant measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the logistics and transportation industry.

'Werner Enterprises is honored to be named a Quest for Quality Award winner once again,' said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. 'What makes this award special is that it is based solely on service performance, and we are proud to be recognized for our commitment to safely delivering freight on-time while providing quality service to our customers.'

Nearly 5,000 logistics and supply chain decision-makers cast their votes for the carriers and third-party logistics providers who provided outstanding customer satisfaction and performance excellence over the past year. Werner was evaluated in five categories including: on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations. Since 2012, Werner has been recognized with a total of seven Quest for Quality Awards.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN.' For further information about Werner, visit the company's website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com

Source: Werner Enterprises, Inc.

Disclaimer

Werner Enterprises Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 18:21:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 493 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 266 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 2 183 M
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 34,89  $
Last Close Price 31,55  $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.6.80%2 183
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE33.67%13 207
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES6.09%10 539
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.14.39%4 337
SANKYU INC.13.75%3 156
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC7.73%2 400
