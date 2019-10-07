Werner Enterprises Earns Two 2019 SmartWay Awards

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to receive the 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award and SmartWay High Performer Award for the third consecutive year. Werner was selected for outstanding environmental performance and leadership by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



“Werner Enterprises is proud to invest in the latest technology that allows us to work toward fuel efficient sustainability initiatives,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Werner has conserved more than 265 million gallons of fuel since 2007, reducing our carbon footprint by more than 3 million tons.”

The SmartWay Excellence Award is the EPA’s highest recognition for demonstrated leadership in freight, supply chain, energy and environmental performance. Werner was recognized for the following fleet categories: small and dray, small and flatbed, and large truckload and dry van. Winners were chosen based on information received from annual assessment tool submissions.

The SmartWay High Performer Award recognizes companies who lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. SmartWay High Performers are SmartWay partners whose efficiency and air quality performance falls within the top ranked performance range. The complete list of 2019 SmartWay awardees is available on the EPA’s website .

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

