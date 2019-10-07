Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/07 03:15:26 pm
34.655 USD   +2.17%
02:40pWerner Enterprises Earns Two 2019 SmartWay Awards
GL
10/04WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03Werner Enterprises Named a Top Company for Women
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Werner Enterprises Earns Two 2019 SmartWay Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to receive the 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award and SmartWay High Performer Award for the third consecutive year. Werner was selected for outstanding environmental performance and leadership by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Werner Enterprises is proud to invest in the latest technology that allows us to work toward fuel efficient sustainability initiatives,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Werner has conserved more than 265 million gallons of fuel since 2007, reducing our carbon footprint by more than 3 million tons.”

The SmartWay Excellence Award is the EPA’s highest recognition for demonstrated leadership in freight, supply chain, energy and environmental performance. Werner was recognized for the following fleet categories: small and dray, small and flatbed, and large truckload and dry van. Winners were chosen based on information received from annual assessment tool submissions.

The SmartWay High Performer Award recognizes companies who lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. SmartWay High Performers are SmartWay partners whose efficiency and air quality performance falls within the top ranked performance range. The complete list of 2019 SmartWay awardees is available on the EPA’s website.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
02:40pWerner Enterprises Earns Two 2019 SmartWay Awards
GL
10/04WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03Werner Enterprises Named a Top Company for Women
GL
10/01Werner Enterprises to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Earnings ..
GL
09/18Werner Enterprises Supports UNO Students Pursuing Logistics, Supply Chain and..
GL
09/17Werner Enterprises Earns 2019 Dedicated Carrier of the Year Award
GL
09/12Werner Logistics Recognized as a Top 3PL Provider
GL
09/05CORRECTING and REPLACING – Werner Enterprises Celebrates National Truck..
GL
09/05Werner Enterprises Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
GL
08/22Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 490 M
EBIT 2019 229 M
Net income 2019 167 M
Debt 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 0,91%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 2 347 M
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,79  $
Last Close Price 33,92  $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund COO & Senior Executive Vice President
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.14.83%2 443
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.31.80%13 599
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.16.70%11 814
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.14.49%4 462
SANKYU INC.14.79%3 140
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.10.31%2 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group