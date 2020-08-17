Log in
Werner Enterprises Earns Two 2020 Quest for Quality Awards

08/17/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to earn two 2020 Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management in the truckload-dry freight carriers and 3PL transportation management solutions categories. This marks the fourth consecutive year Werner has won the Quest for Quality Award, with a total of nine since 2012. Logistics Management’s Quest for Quality is the most significant measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the logistics and transportation industry.

“Safe, on-time delivery while providing outstanding customer service will always be our main objective,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Despite difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, our team of associates and professional drivers continued to raise the bar to provide best in class service.”

More than 4,500 logistics and supply chain decision-makers cast their votes for the carriers and third-party logistics providers who provided outstanding customer satisfaction and performance excellence over the past year. Werner was evaluated in five categories including: on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
