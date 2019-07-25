Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Werner Enterprises Named Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 11:01am EDT

OMAHA, Neb., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named to the 2019 Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies list by U.S. Veterans Magazine for the fifth consecutive year for the company’s support of military veterans, service members and their families.

“After fighting for our country, we want to make members of the armed forces and their families feel like they have a second home at Werner Enterprises,” said Vice President of Field and Government Recruiting Jim Morbach. “We are honored to have many talented military men and women in our company, and we are honored to support their success in the civilian workforce.”

U.S. Veterans Magazine polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year’s evaluations. Finalists were selected based on their support of the nation’s employees, initiatives, government agencies and educational institutions. The annual list can be found on the publication’s website.

Werner is widely acknowledged as an industry leader in military hiring initiatives, with veteran and veteran spouses comprising approximately 20 percent of its workforce. As a military-ready employer, Werner offers eligible military veterans the opportunity to receive their tax-free U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs education benefits in addition to on-the-job training.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
11:01aWerner Enterprises Named Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Company
GL
07/17Werner Logistics Recognized as a Top 10 3PL Provider for Third Consecutive Ye..
GL
07/01Werner Enterprises Celebrates 20 Years in Mexico
GL
06/28WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27Werner Enterprises to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Earnings..
GL
06/27Werner Enterprises Receives Four American Inhouse Design Awards
GL
06/27WERNER ENTERPRISES : Receives Four American Inhouse Design Awards
AQ
06/19WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2019 Top Green Provider
AQ
06/18Werner Enterprises Named a 2019 Top Green Provider
GL
06/12WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named 2019 Green Supply Chain Partner
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 527 M
EBIT 2019 239 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Finance 2019 43,7 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 2 348 M
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 34,83  $
Last Close Price 33,59  $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.11.37%2 348
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE32.83%13 278
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES11.98%10 970
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.15.60%4 505
SANKYU INC.18.30%3 202
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC10.54%2 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group