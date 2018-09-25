Log in
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. (WERN)
Werner Enterprises : Named a 2018 Top 100 Trucker

09/25/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, is pleased to receive the 2018 Top 100 Trucker designation by Inbound Logistics.

'We are honored to be selected as a Top 100 Trucker for the third consecutive year,' said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. 'Werner is committed to providing our customers safe, on-time service every time.'

The Top 100 Truckers list is a resource guide containing general information, operating areas, areas of specialization, trucking services offered and the certifications of the selected carriers. Each year, Inbound Logistics selects the leading transportation providers after evaluating credentials, conducting personal interviews and completing online research. This year, Inbound Logistics editors selected the Top 100 from a pool of over 300 candidates. The Top 100 list appears in the September 2018 print and online edition of Inbound Logistics.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN.' For further information about Werner, visit the company's website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Director of Corporate Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com

Source: Werner Enterprises, Inc.

Werner Enterprises Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:08:08 UTC
