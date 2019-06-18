Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Werner Enterprises Named a 2019 Top Green Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be named to the 2019 Top Green Providers list by Food Logistics for the seventh consecutive year. This annual award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary environmental stewardship promote sustainability within the food and beverage industry.

“We are honored to be recognized for our sustainability efforts as we continue to do our part to become more environmentally efficient,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Since 2007, Werner has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 2.8 million tons and saved more than 249 million gallons of fuel.”

Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the Top Green Providers list become more stringent. The Food Logistics editorial staff evaluates candidates based on a company’s participation in recognized sustainability programs like the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program. In 2018, Werner was named a 2018 SmartWay High Performer and SmartWay Excellence Award winner for its efforts to produce more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions.  

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
12:31pWerner Enterprises Named a 2019 Top Green Provider
GL
06/12WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named 2019 Green Supply Chain Partner
AQ
06/11Werner Enterprises Named 2019 Green Supply Chain Partner
GL
06/04Four Werner Drivers Advance to National Truck Driving Championships
GL
05/23WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16WERNER ENTERPRISES : Celebrates Laredo Cross-Dock Grand Opening
AQ
05/15WERNER ENTERPRISES : Celebrates Laredo Cross-Dock Grand Opening
AQ
05/15WERNER ENTERPRISES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
05/14WERNER ENTERPRISES : Announces Special and Quarterly Dividends, New Stock Repurc..
AQ
05/14WERNER ENTERPRISES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 570 M
EBIT 2019 249 M
Net income 2019 184 M
Finance 2019 1,60 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 11,11
P/E ratio 2020 10,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 2 032 M
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 37,9 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.1.86%1 985
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE15.02%10 657
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES-3.19%9 274
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.8.97%3 891
SANKYU INC.14.37%3 304
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC17.39%2 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About