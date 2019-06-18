Werner Enterprises Named a 2019 Top Green Provider

OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be named to the 2019 Top Green Providers list by Food Logistics for the seventh consecutive year. This annual award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary environmental stewardship promote sustainability within the food and beverage industry.



“We are honored to be recognized for our sustainability efforts as we continue to do our part to become more environmentally efficient,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Since 2007, Werner has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 2.8 million tons and saved more than 249 million gallons of fuel.”

Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the Top Green Providers list become more stringent. The Food Logistics editorial staff evaluates candidates based on a company’s participation in recognized sustainability programs like the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program. In 2018, Werner was named a 2018 SmartWay High Performer and SmartWay Excellence Award winner for its efforts to produce more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

