Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Werner Enterprises Named a 2020 Military Friendly® Silver Employer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce its designation as a 2020 Military Friendly® Silver Employer, marking the fifth consecutive year Werner has received the Military Friendly® Employer designation. This list includes 293 Military Friendly® Employers who have exceeded expectations and provided the best opportunities and services for veterans and their spouses.

“Werner Enterprises is proud to provide veterans and their families with opportunities for career advancement and we will continue to support the men and women who have served our nation,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers.

The annual Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating organizations.

The Military Friendly® Employers list includes Top 10, Gold, Silver and Bronze distinctions. The Silver designation is awarded to companies who meet the requirements and score within 20 percent of the 10th ranking employer in their category. This year, Silver was awarded to 42 companies and Gold was awarded to 32 companies. The 2020 Military Friendly® Employers list can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
02:01pWerner Enterprises Named a 2020 Military Friendly® Silver Employer
GL
08/12WERNER ENTERPRISES : Earns Two 2019 Quest for Quality Awards
PU
08/12Werner Enterprises Earns Two 2019 Quest for Quality Awards
GL
08/07WERNER ENTERPRISES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/25WERNER ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/25WERNER ENTERPRISES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
07/25Werner Enterprises Named Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Company
GL
07/17Werner Logistics Recognized as a Top 10 3PL Provider for Third Consecutive Ye..
GL
07/01Werner Enterprises Celebrates 20 Years in Mexico
GL
06/28WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 493 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 266 M
Yield 2019 0,98%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 2 149 M
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 34,89  $
Last Close Price 31,05  $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.5.11%2 149
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE34.54%13 292
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES4.79%10 410
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.11.56%4 230
SANKYU INC.13.96%3 151
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC5.75%2 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group