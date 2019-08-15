Werner Enterprises Named a 2020 Military Friendly® Silver Employer

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce its designation as a 2020 Military Friendly® Silver Employer, marking the fifth consecutive year Werner has received the Military Friendly® Employer designation. This list includes 293 Military Friendly® Employers who have exceeded expectations and provided the best opportunities and services for veterans and their spouses.



“Werner Enterprises is proud to provide veterans and their families with opportunities for career advancement and we will continue to support the men and women who have served our nation,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers.

The annual Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating organizations.

The Military Friendly® Employers list includes Top 10, Gold, Silver and Bronze distinctions. The Silver designation is awarded to companies who meet the requirements and score within 20 percent of the 10th ranking employer in their category. This year, Silver was awarded to 42 companies and Gold was awarded to 32 companies. The 2020 Military Friendly® Employers list can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com .

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 1002065

fthayer@werner.com