Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. (WERN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Werner Enterprises Sponsors 2018 Military Bowl

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 01:16pm EST

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, is proud to be a sponsor of the 11th annual Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Monday, Dec. 31, at 12 p.m. ET. Werner’s Operation Freedom 13 driver, Quinton Ward, will be recognized with a special on-field ceremony celebrating his designation as the 2018 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award winner.

“Werner appreciates our veterans, veteran spouses and their families who continuously strengthen our workforce,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “It is a privilege to participate in the Military Bowl and an honor to recognize the teamwork, dedication and sportsmanship of college football.”

The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award is given to one winner each year selected among veterans, guard members and reservists who successfully transition to the trucking industry following military service. As the winner, Ward received a fully-loaded Kenworth T-680, which Werner specially wrapped with a military support theme as part of its Operation Freedom fleet. Ward served his country in the United States Army for five years before beginning his professional truck driving career in 2017. Ward was promoted to Werner’s Operation Freedom fleet in 2018 and is currently one of eight Operation Freedom drivers; these veterans are selected based on their exceptional performance.

The Military Bowl is a premier regional event benefiting the United Service Organizations and other organizations supporting members of the Armed Forces and their families. This year’s game matches the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Cincinnati Bearcats, and will be televised on ESPN.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Director of Corporate Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com

Werner.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
01:16pWerner Enterprises Sponsors 2018 Military Bowl
GL
12/25WERNER ENTERPRISES : Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Post $..
AQ
12/17Werner Enterprises Named a 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider
GL
12/14Werner Driver Quinton Ward Wins 2018 Driving for Excellence Award
GL
12/11Werner Logistics Receives 2019 Digital Edge 50 Award
GL
12/06WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2019 Military Friendly Brand
AQ
12/05WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2019 Military Friendly® Brand
AQ
11/30WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2019 Military Friendly Company
AQ
11/29WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2019 Military Friendly® Company
AQ
11/17WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named to 2019 Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 461 M
EBIT 2018 220 M
Net income 2018 162 M
Debt 2018 49,9 M
Yield 2018 1,05%
P/E ratio 2018 13,39
P/E ratio 2019 11,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 2 141 M
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,6 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-22.25%2 141
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES-19.41%10 116
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE-6.29%9 848
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-9.59%3 870
SANKYU INC.0.61%2 922
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO LTD0.00%2 356
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.