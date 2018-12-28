Werner Enterprises Sponsors 2018 Military Bowl

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, is proud to be a sponsor of the 11th annual Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Monday, Dec. 31, at 12 p.m. ET. Werner’s Operation Freedom 13 driver, Quinton Ward, will be recognized with a special on-field ceremony celebrating his designation as the 2018 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award winner.



“Werner appreciates our veterans, veteran spouses and their families who continuously strengthen our workforce,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “It is a privilege to participate in the Military Bowl and an honor to recognize the teamwork, dedication and sportsmanship of college football.”

The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award is given to one winner each year selected among veterans, guard members and reservists who successfully transition to the trucking industry following military service. As the winner, Ward received a fully-loaded Kenworth T-680, which Werner specially wrapped with a military support theme as part of its Operation Freedom fleet. Ward served his country in the United States Army for five years before beginning his professional truck driving career in 2017. Ward was promoted to Werner’s Operation Freedom fleet in 2018 and is currently one of eight Operation Freedom drivers; these veterans are selected based on their exceptional performance.

The Military Bowl is a premier regional event benefiting the United Service Organizations and other organizations supporting members of the Armed Forces and their families. This year’s game matches the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Cincinnati Bearcats, and will be televised on ESPN.

