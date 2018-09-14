Log in
Werner Enterprises Unveils Second Race for the Cure Truck

09/14/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, in collaboration with Daimler Trucks North America, is pleased to unveil its second Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure truck, raising awareness for breast cancer, in a presentation at its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, Sept. 14, to coincide with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Werner Enterprises Race for the Cure Truck Presentation
Werner President and CEO Derek Leathers presents the keys to the company’s second Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure truck to professional driver Shannon Palmer.


Werner Enterprises National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Events
Werner professional driver Shannon Palmer and her service dog, Lily, receive the company’s second Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure truck, presented by Werner President and CEO Derek Leathers.


Werner’s President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers presented the keys to the specially wrapped 2019 Freightliner Cascadia to professional driver and ambassador Shannon Palmer.

“We’re honored to have a second truck in our fleet supporting the Susan G. Komen organization’s mission of saving lives by ensuring people receive the care they need, and finding breakthroughs to prevent and cure breast cancer,” said Leathers. “Shannon is an exemplary ambassador for Werner, a valued student trainer and an inspirational woman in the transportation industry.”

Palmer is a breast cancer survivor who has had a vital role in training female student drivers at Werner. Women comprise approximately 11 percent of Werner’s driver workforce, nearly double the national average. Palmer and the Race for the Cure truck will attend the Race for the Cure Charlotte 5k on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market℠ under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Director of Corporate Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4021a06e-f179-40d6-b0aa-c222f62d13b6

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52274ded-8134-4fe5-80e8-1b383b853b81

Werner.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
