Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. (WERN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Werner Enterprises to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Host Inaugural Earnings Call on February 6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:24pm CET

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and 2019 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “Webcasts & Presentations.” To participate on the conference call, please dial (877) 317-6789 (domestic) or (412) 317-6789 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on February 6, 2019 at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT through March 7, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using the access code 10127422. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “Webcasts & Presentations.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.            Contact: John J. Steele
14507 Frontier Road              Executive Vice President, Treasurer
P. O. Box 45308              and Chief Financial Officer
Omaha, NE 68145              (402) 894-3036


Werner.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
03:24pWerner Enterprises to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and..
GL
2018WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018Werner Enterprises Sponsors 2018 Military Bowl
GL
2018WERNER ENTERPRISES : Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Post $..
AQ
2018Werner Enterprises Named a 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider
GL
2018Werner Driver Quinton Ward Wins 2018 Driving for Excellence Award
GL
2018Werner Logistics Receives 2019 Digital Edge 50 Award
GL
2018WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2019 Military Friendly Brand
AQ
2018WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2019 Military Friendly® Brand
AQ
2018WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2019 Military Friendly Company
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 461 M
EBIT 2018 220 M
Net income 2018 162 M
Debt 2018 49,9 M
Yield 2018 1,08%
P/E ratio 2018 13,00
P/E ratio 2019 11,34
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 2 148 M
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,6 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.2.13%2 148
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES0.22%10 180
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE-0.06%10 090
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.1.07%3 975
SANKYU INC.0.00%3 000
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC-4.25%2 273
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.