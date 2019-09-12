Log in
Werner Logistics Recognized as a Top 3PL Provider

09/12/2019

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named a 2019 Top 3PL Provider by Global Trade Magazine. Werner was selected for its focus on customer service and its support of its customers’ supply chain.

“We are honored to be recognized for our dedicated customer service and our selection of customized solutions to address their unique needs,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Our customer first model is backed by over 60 years of providing industry leading service.”

Werner Logistics is a comprehensive logistics provider and key component of the company’s portfolio of transportation services solutions. Werner Logistics generates over $500 million of revenues annually with operations in over 150 countries. The complete list of Top 3PL Providers can be found in the September/October 2019 issue of Global Trade Magazine.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
