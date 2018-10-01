Log in
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Werner’s Tim Dean Named October Driver of the Month

10/01/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, is pleased to announce that professional driver Tim Dean has been selected as the Nebraska Trucking Association’s October Driver of the Month for his exceptional safe driving record and his never-ending commitment to the transportation industry.

“Werner benefits every day from Tim’s outstanding professionalism, safety and dedication,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “He is truly an elite member of our team, and an excellent representative for the transportation industry.”

The Griswold, Iowa, native joined Werner in 1988, and he has served as a Werner Road Captain since 2005, assisting and mentoring new captains every year. Dean recently achieved four million accident-free miles, becoming Werner’s fourth driver in the company’s 62-year history to reach this safety milestone.

Dean will be formally recognized during the Safety Management Council’s Lunch and Learn on Oct. 11, 2018, at the Embassy Suites in La Vista, Nebraska. As a Driver of the Month, Dean will be submitted as a nomination for the annual Driver of the Year award, which is presented during the 2019 Annual Fall Management Conference.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Director of Corporate Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com   

Werner.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
