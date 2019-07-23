WesBanco : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Net Income 0 07/23/2019 | 04:23pm EDT Send by mail :

WHEELING, W.Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $44.8 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.82, compared to $33.2 million and $0.71 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $85.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the 2018 period. Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019, increased 19.9% year-over-year to $44.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share as compared to $0.80 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, an increase of 2.6% (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 23.2% year-over-year to $87.7 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, up 1.9% when compared to $1.57 per diluted share in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).





For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 44,878

$ 0.82

$ 37,445

$ 0.80

$ 87,670

$ 1.60

$ 71,167

$ 1.57 Less: After tax merger-related expenses

(64)

(0.00)

(4,276)

(0.09)

(2,519)

(0.04)

(4,469)

(0.10) Net income (GAAP)

$ 44,814

$ 0.82

$ 33,169

$ 0.71

$ 85,151

$ 1.56

$ 66,698

$ 1.47

(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items. On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with $0.7 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. In addition, on August 20, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation ("FFKT"), a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, KY with approximately $1.6 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. Financial results for both FTSB and FFKT have been included in WesBanco's results from their respective merger consummation dates. Financial and operational highlights: Strong year-to-date returns on average assets and tangible equity of 1.37% and 16.01%, respectively, and 1.41% and 16.46%, when excluding merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures)

Solid expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 55.38% (non-GAAP measure)

Stable quarterly net interest margin on both a reported basis and when excluding purchase accounting accretion

Key credit quality metrics, including non-performing assets, past due loans, provision for credit losses, and net loan charge-offs, continue to remain strong

Continued improvement in sequential quarter loan growth in the mid-single digits (annualized)

Total year-over-year organic growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits was 4.0%, reflecting the core strength of our legacy footprint "We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the second quarter of 2019 as we worked diligently to ensure a strong organization for our shareholders," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We continued to see stabilization across loan categories as we generated loan growth on a sequential quarter basis, saw strong production across our commercial loan categories, and our pipelines remain strong." Mr. Clossin added, "The successful execution of our growth and diversification plans has enabled WesBanco to transform into an emerging regional financial institution built upon a century-old trust business and 150-year old community bank. During the last three years, we have significantly diversified our institution into new, higher-growth markets with great demographics while maintaining a critical focus on expense management and credit quality. We remain well-positioned for continued success and are excited about our growth opportunities for the year." Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $7.7 billion, as of June 30, 2019, increased 13.9% when compared to the prior year period due to the acquisition of FFKT. Reflecting continued stabilization across loan categories, total portfolio loans increased approximately 1% when compared to both the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. Total deposits increased 13.4% year-over-year to $8.7 billion due to the FFKT acquisition. Credit Quality

Our underlying credit fundamentals continue to be reflective of our strong legacy of credit and risk management. During the second quarter of 2019, our credit quality ratios remained strong as we balanced disciplined loan origination in the current environment with our prudent lending standards. As of June 30, 2019, while non-performing loans and non-performing assets remained relatively flat year-over-year on a dollar basis, they both decreased as a percentage of the portfolio. Criticized and classified loan balances increased year-over-year during the second quarter of 2019 to $114.2 million, or 1.48% of total portfolio loans, reflecting our normal loan grade review process post-acquisition and in conjunction with two downgraded relationships in our legacy portfolio, as reported last quarter. Reflecting the overall high quality of the loan portfolio, the provision for credit losses held steady as a percentage of the total loan portfolio, and annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was five basis points. Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 increased 24 basis points year-over-year to 3.67%. The net interest margin benefited from increases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate during 2018 and the higher margin on the acquired FFKT net assets, partially offset by higher funding costs as well as a flattening of the yield curve. The increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities was primarily due to higher rates for interest bearing public funds, higher tier money market accounts, and Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings. Lastly, accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 18 basis points, which included 3 basis points related to a prior acquisition impaired loan payment, as compared to 12 basis points in the prior year period. Net interest income increased $16.1 million, or 19.6%, during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same quarter of 2018, due to a 11.5% increase in average total earning assets, primarily driven by the FFKT acquisition and related accretion from purchase accounting, as well as an overall higher net interest margin. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased $41.3 million, or 26.5%, due to higher average total earning assets and an overall higher net interest margin, as discussed for the three-month period comparison. Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2019, non-interest income of $31.2 million increased $7.7 million, or 33.1%, from the second quarter of 2018, driven by the FFKT acquisition and net securities gains. The associated larger customer deposit base and higher transaction volumes resulted in the year-over-year increases in electronic banking fees and service charges on deposits. Trust fees increased year-over-year primarily due to higher trust assets from the addition of FFKT's trust business. Net securities gains reflects a $2.6 million gain from the sale of Visa Class B common stock in the current period, as compared to the prior year period. Other income increased $1.7 million primarily due to an increase in payment processing fee income and higher commercial customer loan swap income. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income increased $11.4 million, or 24.1%. The primary drivers of this increase were higher net securities gains, service charges on deposits, electronic banking fees, and trust fees, as discussed above, partially offset by lower bank-owned life insurance benefits due to mortality-related proceeds in the prior year period. Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled during both the three- and six-month periods ending June 30, 2019. The FFKT cost savings of 35% announced in April 2018 remain on track for 75% of the anticipated savings to be achieved during 2019, and 100% thereafter. Focused expense savings associated with the FFKT acquisition began after the February branch and data processing conversions, and the majority of the anticipated 2019 cost savings related to personnel have occurred by the end of the second quarter. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ending June 30, 2019 increased $13.7 million, or 23.6%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the FFKT acquisition. This year-over-year increase is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, net occupancy, and equipment costs associated with additional staffing and financial center locations from the acquisition, as well as intangibles amortization. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.3 million, or 33.1%, year-over-year due to now being assessed as a large bank with more than $10 billion in total assets. On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first half of 2019 increased $30.7 million, or 27.3%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the acquisitions of FTSB and FFKT. Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2019, Tier I leverage was 11.09%, Tier I Risk-Based capital was 15.39%, Total Risk-Based capital was 16.32%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 13.83%. Tangible common equity also remained strong, increasing to 10.10% at period-end from 8.43% as of June 30, 2018. Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2019, and the announced merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc., at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10126868. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 24, and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 7. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com). Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.wesbanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the businesses of WesBanco and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ("Old Line") may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than excepted; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Old Line may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and Old Line may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

On July 23, 2019, WesBanco and WesBanco Bank, Inc. ("WesBanco Bank") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Old Line and Old Line Bank, Inc. ("Old Line Bank"), pursuant to which Old Line will be merged with and into WesBanco, with WesBanco being the surviving company (the "Merger"), and Old Line Bank will be merged with and into WesBanco Bank, with WesBanco Bank the surviving bank. In connection with the proposed Merger, WesBanco will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a Proxy Statement of Old Line and WesBanco and a Prospectus of WesBanco, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. SHAREHOLDERS OF WESBANCO, STOCKHOLDERS OF OLD LINE AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of WesBanco and stockholders of Old Line prior to the respective shareholder and stockholder meetings, which have not yet been scheduled. In addition, when the Registration Statement on Form S-4, which will include the Proxy Statements/Prospectus, and other related documents are filed by WesBanco with the SEC, they may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, and from either WesBanco's or Old Line's website at http://www.wesbanco.com or http://www.oldlinebank.com, respectively. Participants in the Solicitation

WesBanco and Old Line and their respective executive officers and directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of WesBanco and the stockholders of Old Line in connection with the proposed Merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of WesBanco is set forth in the proxy statement for WesBanco's 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on March 13, 2019 and as supplemented on April 5, 2019. Information about the directors and executive officers of Old Line is set forth in the proxy statement for Old Line's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, as filed with the SEC on April 26, 2019. Information about any other persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of WesBanco shareholders or Old Line stockholders in connection with the proposed Merger will be included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. You can obtain free copies of these documents from the SEC, WesBanco or Old Line using the website information above. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. WESBANCO SHAREHOLDERS AND OLD LINE STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER. About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.5 billion (as of June 30, 2019). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2019), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 199 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc. WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME June 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 96,415

$ 78,538

22.8

$ 191,917

$ 147,671

30.0

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 16,444

14,194

15.9

33,175

25,738

28.9



Tax-exempt 5,142

5,055

1.7

10,684

9,890

8.0





Total interest and dividends on securities 21,586

19,249

12.1

43,859

35,628

23.1

Other interest income 1,542

1,101

40.1

2,820

1,904

48.1 Total interest and dividend income 119,543

98,888

20.9

238,596

185,203

28.8 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 4,314

3,150

37.0

8,259

5,673

45.6

Money market deposits 2,009

1,093

83.8

3,908

1,972

98.2

Savings deposits 678

227

198.7

1,200

416

188.5

Certificates of deposit 4,098

2,977

37.7

8,001

5,513

45.1





Total interest expense on deposits 11,099

7,447

49.0

21,368

13,574

57.4

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 6,287

5,953

5.6

12,624

10,451

20.8

Other short-term borrowings 1,483

973

52.4

3,039

1,532

98.4

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,214

2,168

2.1

4,743

4,110

15.4





Total interest expense 21,083

16,541

27.5

41,774

29,667

40.8 Net interest income 98,460

82,347

19.6

196,822

155,536

26.5

Provision for credit losses 2,747

1,708

60.8

5,254

3,876

35.6 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 95,713

80,639

18.7

191,568

151,660

26.3 Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,339

5,752

10.2

13,454

12,255

9.8

Service charges on deposits 6,197

5,146

20.4

12,747

9,969

27.9

Electronic banking fees 7,154

5,728

24.9

13,046

10,558

23.6

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,973

1,809

9.1

3,833

3,479

10.2

Bank-owned life insurance 1,340

1,128

18.8

2,659

3,884

(31.5)

Mortgage banking income 1,618

1,670

(3.1)

2,674

2,776

(3.7)

Net securities gains 2,909

358

712.6

3,566

319

1,017.9

Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets 376

229

64.2

512

491

4.3

Other income 3,250

1,588

104.7

6,438

3,760

71.2





Total non-interest income 31,156

23,408

33.1

58,929

47,491

24.1 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 31,646

26,872

17.8

62,585

51,878

20.6

Employee benefits 9,705

7,965

21.8

19,694

14,877

32.4

Net occupancy 5,385

4,103

31.2

10,951

8,759

25.0

Equipment 4,818

4,095

17.7

9,651

8,044

20.0

Marketing 1,254

1,405

(10.7)

2,497

2,521

(1.0)

FDIC insurance 1,155

868

33.1

2,508

1,526

64.4

Amortization of intangible assets 2,465

1,312

87.9

4,978

2,397

107.7

Restructuring and merger-related expense 81

5,412

(98.5)

3,188

5,657

(43.6)

Other operating expenses 15,443

11,511

34.2

30,333

22,455

35.1





Total non-interest expense 71,952

63,543

13.2

146,385

118,114

23.9 Income before provision for income taxes 54,917

40,504

35.6

104,112

81,037

28.5

Provision for income taxes 10,103

7,335

37.7

18,961

14,339

32.2 Net Income $ 44,814

$ 33,169

35.1

$ 85,151

$ 66,698

27.7





























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 99,827

$ 83,691

19.3

$ 199,662

$ 158,165

26.2





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.82

$ 0.71

15.5

$ 1.56

$ 1.47

6.1 Net income per common share - diluted 0.82

0.71

15.5

1.56

1.47

6.1 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.82

0.80

2.5

1.60

1.57

1.9 Dividends declared 0.31

0.29

6.9

0.62

0.58

6.9 Book value (period end) 37.92

32.68

16.0

37.92

32.68

16.0 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.40

18.59

15.1

21.40

18.59

15.1 Average common shares outstanding - basic 54,628,029

46,498,305

17.5

54,613,346

45,281,264

20.6 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 54,773,521

46,639,780

17.4

54,724,209

45,417,010

20.5 Period end common shares outstanding 54,697,199

46,643,250

17.3

54,697,199

46,643,250

17.3





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.

















WESBANCO, INC.































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Six Months Ended















June 30,

















2019

2018

% Change

















































Return on average assets







1.37 % 1.29 % 6.20 %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





1.41

1.37

2.92













Return on average equity







8.47

9.22

(8.13)













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





8.72

9.83

(11.29)













Return on average tangible equity (1)





16.01

16.46

(2.73)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





16.46

17.53

(6.10)













Yield on earning assets (2)







4.45

4.05

9.88













Cost of interest bearing liabilities





1.07

0.86

24.42













Net interest spread (2)







3.38

3.19

5.96













Net interest margin (2)







3.68

3.41

7.92













Efficiency (1) (2)









55.38

54.68

1.28













Average loans to average deposits





87.18

88.68

(1.69)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.06

0.05

20.00













Effective income tax rate







18.21

17.69

2.94









































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

















2019

2019

2018

2018

2018









































Return on average assets







1.44 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.10 % 1.22 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





1.44

1.39

1.42

1.39

1.38





Return on average equity







8.77

8.17

8.94

7.50

8.77





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





8.78

8.67

9.16

9.47

9.90





Return on average tangible equity (1)





16.35

15.65

17.67

14.25

15.87





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





16.38

16.56

18.09

17.85

17.85





Yield on earning assets (2)







4.45

4.45

4.42

4.21

4.11





Cost of interest bearing liabilities





1.08

1.06

0.97

0.95

0.91





Net interest spread (2)







3.37

3.39

3.45

3.26

3.20





Net interest margin (2)







3.67

3.68

3.72

3.50

3.43





Efficiency (1) (2)









54.87

55.89

53.62

55.55

54.28





Average loans to average deposits





87.35

87.01

85.94

87.56

88.15





Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.05

0.07

0.14

(0.02)

0.03





Effective income tax rate







18.40

18.01

19.37

16.71

18.11





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 4,544,103

$ 4,514,013

$ 4,269,961

$ 4,743,894

$ 4,044,207









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.



(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt



loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.









WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheets

June 30,



December 31, December 31, 2018 Assets



2019

2018

% Change 2018 to March 31, 2019 Cash and due from banks

$ 157,965

$ 101,905

55.0 $ 124,650 26.7 Due from banks - interest bearing

36,390

53,654

(32.2) 44,536 (18.3) Securities:

















Equity securities, at fair value

11,817

13,494

(12.4) 11,737 0.7 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,129,284

1,796,571

18.5 2,114,129 0.7 Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $921,534; $1,016,111















and $1,020,743, respectively)

900,605

1,019,746

(11.7) 1,020,934 (11.8) Total securities

3,041,706

2,829,811

7.5 3,146,800 (3.3) Loans held for sale

18,649

12,053

54.7 8,994 107.3 Portfolio loans:















Commercial real estate

3,877,633

3,189,335

21.6 3,853,695 0.6 Commercial and industrial

1,300,577

1,294,488

0.5 1,265,460 2.8 Residential real estate

1,633,613

1,450,829

12.6 1,611,607 1.4 Home equity

590,303

535,653

10.2 599,331 (1.5) Consumer

335,728

322,594

4.1 326,188 2.9 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

7,737,854

6,792,899

13.9 7,656,281 1.1 Allowance for loan losses

(50,859)

(47,638)

(6.8) (48,948) (3.9) Net portfolio loans

7,686,995

6,745,261

14.0 7,607,333 1.0 Premises and equipment, net

179,866

131,502

36.8 166,925 7.8 Accrued interest receivable

38,450

33,868

13.5 38,853 (1.0) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

914,678

661,616

38.2 918,850 (0.5) Bank-owned life insurance

227,976

191,701

18.9 225,317 1.2 Other assets

191,978

185,213

3.7 176,374 8.8 Total Assets

$ 12,494,653

$ 10,946,584

14.1 $ 12,458,632 0.3























Liabilities















Deposits:

















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 2,481,065

$ 2,046,537

21.2 $ 2,441,041 1.6 Interest bearing demand

2,079,795

1,809,140

15.0 2,146,508 (3.1) Money market

1,098,917

1,051,043

4.6 1,142,925 (3.9) Savings deposits

1,670,035

1,385,356

20.5 1,645,549 1.5 Certificates of deposit

1,365,116

1,376,528

(0.8) 1,455,610 (6.2) Total deposits

8,694,928

7,668,604

13.4 8,831,633 (1.5) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,121,283

1,248,406

(10.2) 1,054,174 6.4 Other short-term borrowings

296,148

258,067

14.8 290,522 1.9 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

156,534

165,420

(5.4) 189,842 (17.5) Total borrowings

1,573,965

1,671,893

(5.9) 1,534,538 2.6 Accrued interest payable

6,559

4,417

48.5 4,627 41.8 Other liabilities

145,085

77,564

87.1 109,007 33.1 Total Liabilities

10,420,537

9,422,478

10.6 10,479,805 (0.6)



















Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;















none outstanding

-

-

- - - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in















2019 and 2018, respectively; 54,697,251, 44,655,012 and 54,604,294 shares















issued, respectively; 54,697,199, 46,643,250 and 54,598,134 shares

113,952

97,197

17.2 113,758 0.2 outstanding, respectively















Capital surplus

1,168,212

789,038

48.1 1,166,701 0.1 Retained earnings

788,900

692,820

13.9 737,581 7.0 Treasury stock ( 52, 11,762 and 6,160 shares - at cost, respectively)

(2)

(555)

99.6 (274) 99.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

4,113

(53,352)

107.7 (37,871) 110.9 Deferred benefits for directors

(1,059)

(1,042)

(1.6) (1,068) 0.8 Total Shareholders' Equity

2,074,116

1,524,106

36.1 1,978,827 4.8 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 12,494,653

$ 10,946,584

14.1 $ 12,458,632 0.3 WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)







Balance sheets



June 30,

March 31,

Assets





2019

2019 % Change Cash and due from banks

$ 157,965

$ 159,097 (0.7) Due from banks - interest bearing

36,390

177,797 (79.5) Securities:











Equity securities, at fair value

11,817

11,978 (1.3) Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 2,129,284

2,145,089 (0.7) Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $921,534 and $948,641, respectively) 900,605

936,484 (3.8) Total securities

3,041,706

3,093,551 (1.7) Loans held for sale



18,649

8,358 123.1 Portfolio Loans:











Commercial real estate

3,877,633

3,842,408 0.9 Commercial and industrial

1,300,577

1,274,992 2.0 Residential real estate

1,633,613

1,628,067 0.3 Home equity



590,303

590,462 (0.0) Consumer



335,728

330,152 1.7 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income 7,737,854

7,666,081 0.9 Allowance for loan losses

(50,859)

(48,866) (4.1) Net portfolio loans

7,686,995

7,617,215 0.9 Premises and equipment, net

179,866

180,651 (0.4) Accrued interest receivable

38,450

39,662 (3.1) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

914,678

915,597 (0.1) Bank-owned life insurance

227,976

226,636 0.6 Other assets



191,978

182,844 5.0 Total Assets



$ 12,494,653

$12,601,408 (0.8)

















Liabilities











Deposits:













Non-interest bearing demand

$ 2,481,065

$ 2,511,140 (1.2) Interest bearing demand

2,079,795

2,159,654 (3.7) Money market



1,098,917

1,148,295 (4.3) Savings deposits



1,670,035

1,672,967 (0.2) Certificates of deposit

1,365,116

1,424,275 (4.2) Total deposits

8,694,928

8,916,331 (2.5) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,121,283

1,031,796 8.7 Other short-term borrowings

296,148

301,547 (1.8) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 156,534

179,632 (12.9) Total borrowings

1,573,965

1,512,975 4.0 Accrued interest payable

6,559

6,030 8.8 Other liabilities



145,085

142,933 1.5 Total liabilities



10,420,537

10,578,269 (1.5)

















Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;







none outstanding



-

- - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;







54,697,251 and 54,604,294 shares issued, respectively;







54,697,199 and 54,599,127 shares outstanding, respectively 113,952

113,758 0.2 Capital surplus



1,168,212

1,167,761 0.0 Retained earnings



788,900

761,002 3.7 Treasury stock (52 and 5,167 shares - at cost) (2)

(229) 99.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 4,113

(18,098) 122.7 Deferred benefits for directors

(1,059)

(1,055) 0.4 Total Shareholders' Equity

2,074,116

2,023,139 2.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 12,494,653

$12,601,408 (0.8) WESBANCO, INC.



































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





























Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

































Average balance sheet and



































net interest margin analysis





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,













2019 2018



2019 2018











Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing



$ 72,563 3.46 %

$ 53,896 2.09 %

$ 74,774 2.55 %

$ 31,436 2.08 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)



7,700,355 5.02



6,785,550 4.64



7,680,062 5.04



6,563,782 4.54

Securities: (2)





































Taxable







2,336,099 2.82



2,128,446 2.67



2,344,929 2.83



1,959,828 2.63

Tax-exempt (3)







741,371 3.51



750,138 3.41



775,845 3.49



733,970 3.41

Total securities







3,077,470 2.98



2,878,584 3.05



3,120,774 2.99



2,693,798 2.84

Other earning assets







50,555 7.26



57,259 5.72



51,330 7.28



53,843 5.86

Total earning assets (3)



10,900,943 4.45 %

9,775,289 4.11 %

10,926,940 4.45 %

9,342,859 4.05 % Other assets







1,588,720





1,143,442





1,572,988





1,115,743



Total Assets







$ 12,489,663





$ 10,918,731





$ 12,499,928





$ 10,458,602











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest bearing demand deposits



$ 2,139,372 0.81 %

$ 1,849,035 0.68 %

$ 2,134,514 0.78 %

$ 1,773,813 0.64 % Money market accounts





1,116,124 0.72



1,035,567 0.42



1,135,237 0.69



1,020,486 0.39

Savings deposits







1,676,477 0.16



1,367,193 0.07



1,668,160 0.15



1,327,875 0.06

Certificates of deposit





1,397,167 1.18



1,415,259 0.84



1,417,703 1.14



1,328,724 0.84

Total interest bearing deposits



6,329,140 0.70



5,667,054 0.53



6,355,614 0.68



5,450,898 0.50

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



1,008,027 2.50



1,180,939 2.02



1,030,396 2.47



1,109,586 1.90

Other borrowings







320,269 1.86



272,208 1.43



324,033 1.89



238,707 1.29

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt



164,108 5.41



172,972 5.03



176,746 5.41



168,677 4.91

Total interest bearing liabilities



7,821,544 1.08 %

7,293,173 0.91 %

7,886,789 1.07 %

6,967,868 0.86 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits



2,486,710





2,030,649





2,453,770





1,950,581



Other liabilities







131,219





77,873





132,657





80,681



Shareholders' equity







2,050,190





1,517,036





2,026,712





1,459,472



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$ 12,489,663





$ 10,918,731





$ 12,499,928





$ 10,458,602



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





3.37 %



3.20 %



3.38 %



3.19 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.67 %



3.43 %



3.68 %



3.41 %















































































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.



















Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $0.4 million and $0.7million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and $0.9 million and $1.3 million for









the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





























Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $4.7 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018



and $9.6 million and $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

























Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively,







and $0.7 million and $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

























(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

























(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.



















WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Loans, including fees $ 96,415

$ 95,502

$ 97,685

$ 86,605

$ 78,538

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 16,444

16,733

16,196

14,964

14,194



Tax-exempt 5,142

5,541

5,562

5,326

5,055





Total interest and dividends on securities 21,586

22,274

21,758

20,290

19,249

Other interest income 1,542

1,277

1,944

1,498

1,101 Total interest and dividend income 119,543

119,053

121,387

108,393

98,888 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 4,314

3,946

4,000

3,501

3,150

Money market deposits 2,009

1,899

1,683

1,360

1,093

Savings deposits 678

522

452

352

227

Certificates of deposit 4,098

3,903

3,662

3,276

2,977





Total interest expense on deposits 11,099

10,270

9,797

8,489

7,447

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 6,287

6,337

6,191

6,691

5,953

Other short-term borrowings 1,483

1,556

1,221

965

973

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,214

2,529

2,411

2,315

2,168





Total interest expense 21,083

20,692

19,620

18,460

16,541 Net interest income 98,460

98,361

101,767

89,933

82,347

Provision for credit losses 2,747

2,507

2,854

1,035

1,708 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 95,713

95,854

98,913

88,898

80,639 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,339

7,115

6,103

6,265

5,752

Service charges on deposits 6,197

6,549

7,387

6,313

5,146

Electronic banking fees 7,154

5,892

6,604

6,139

5,728

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,973

1,860

1,871

1,836

1,809

Bank-owned life insurance 1,340

1,319

1,312

1,232

1,128

Mortgage banking income 1,618

1,056

1,543

1,521

1,670

Net securities gains/(losses) 2,909

657

(1,303)

84

358

Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 376

136

(117)

150

229

Other income 3,250

3,189

3,161

2,684

1,588





Total non-interest income 31,156

27,773

26,561

26,224

23,408 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 31,646

30,940

32,389

30,335

26,872

Employee benefits 9,705

9,989

7,298

7,905

7,965

Net occupancy 5,385

5,566

5,455

4,957

4,103

Equipment 4,818

4,833

4,667

4,488

4,095

Marketing 1,254

1,243

1,402

1,446

1,405

FDIC insurance 1,155

1,353

927

789

868

Amortization of intangible assets 2,465

2,514

2,762

1,821

1,312

Restructuring and merger-related expense 81

3,107

1,389

10,811

5,412

Other operating expenses 15,443

14,887

14,701

13,568

11,511





Total non-interest expense 71,952

74,432

70,990

76,120

63,543 Income before provision for income taxes 54,917

49,195

54,484

39,002

40,504

Provision for income taxes 10,103

8,858

10,556

6,516

7,335 Net Income $ 44,814

$ 40,337

$ 43,928

$ 32,486

$ 33,169

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 99,827

$ 99,834

$ 103,246

$ 91,348

$ 83,691

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.82

$ 0.74

$ 0.80

$ 0.65

$ 0.71 Net income per common share - diluted 0.82

0.74

0.80

0.64

0.71 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.82

0.78

0.82

0.81

0.80 Dividends declared 0.31

0.31

0.29

0.29

0.29 Book value (period end) 37.92

37.05

36.24

35.30

32.68 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.40

20.49

19.63

18.54

18.59 Average common shares outstanding - basic 54,628,029

54,598,499

54,598,142

50,277,847

46,498,305 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 54,773,521

54,706,337

54,706,691

50,432,112

46,639,780 Period end common shares outstanding 54,697,199

54,599,127

54,598,134

54,603,967

46,643,250 Full time equivalent employees 2,353

2,329

2,388

2,404

2,040



















































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.











WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 11

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Asset quality data

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

$ 5,487

$ 5,481

$ 5,744

$ 6,338

$ 6,460



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,924

2,936

2,855

2,036

2,514





Other non-accrual loans

30,974

27,291

27,845

29,238

29,467





Total non-accrual loans

32,898

30,227

30,700

31,274

31,981





Total non-performing loans

38,385

35,708

36,444

37,612

38,441



Other real estate and repossessed assets

4,973

6,001

7,265

6,877

4,384





Total non-performing assets

$ 43,358

$ 41,709

$ 43,709

$ 44,489

$ 42,825





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 15,446

$ 21,433

$ 19,569

$ 18,016

$ 13,357



Loans past due 90 days or more

2,634

2,740

4,077

2,451

1,881





Total past due loans

$ 18,080

$ 24,173

$ 23,646

$ 20,467

$ 15,238





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 73,236

$ 69,691

$ 51,710

$ 46,370

$ 34,045



Classified loans

41,004

39,412

31,244

31,437

38,982





Total criticized and classified loans

$ 114,240

$ 109,103

$ 82,954

$ 77,807

$ 73,027





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.20 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.20 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.03

0.04

0.05

0.03

0.03

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.50

0.47

0.48

0.49

0.57

Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.56

0.54

0.57

0.58

0.63

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.35

0.33

0.35

0.35

0.39

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 1.48

1.42

1.08

1.01

1.08





























Allowance for loan losses





















Allowance for loan losses

$ 50,859

$ 48,866

$ 48,948

$ 48,902

$ 47,638

Provision for credit losses

2,747

2,507

2,854

1,035

1,708

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs 947

1,370

2,750

(306)

425





























Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.14 % (0.02) % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.63 % 0.70 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 1.32 x 1.37 x 1.34 x 1.30 x 1.24 x Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

0.90 x 0.82 x 0.81 x 0.84 x 0.89 x































































Quarter Ended









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,









2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

11.09 % 10.98 % 10.74 % 11.22 % 10.21 % Tier I risk-based capital

15.39

15.31

15.09

14.32

14.26

Total risk-based capital

16.32

16.22

15.99

15.20

15.26

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

13.83

13.48

13.14

12.41

12.38

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 16.42

16.01

15.51

14.65

13.89

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

10.10

9.57

9.28

8.66

8.43

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended

Year to Date







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2019 2018 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income (annualized)

$ 179,748

$ 163,589

$ 174,280

$ 128,886

$ 133,039

$ 171,713 $ 134,501

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1) 257

9,954

4,353

33,885

17,150

5,079 9,012

Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) 180,005

173,543

178,633

162,771

150,189

176,792 143,513

































Average total assets

$ 12,489,663

$ 12,510,032

$ 12,565,880

$ 11,738,796

$ 10,918,731

$ 12,499,928 $ 10,458,602































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses 1.44%

1.39%

1.42%

1.39%

1.38%

1.41% 1.37%































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income (annualized)

$ 179,748

$ 163,589

$ 174,280

$ 128,886

$ 133,039

$ 171,713 $ 134,501

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1) 257

9,954

4,353

33,885

17,150

5,079 9,012

Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) 180,005

173,543

178,633

162,771

150,189

176,792 143,513

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,050,190

2,002,710

1,949,530

1,719,489

1,517,036

2,026,712 1,459,472































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses 8.78%

8.67%

9.16%

9.47%

9.90%

8.72% 9.83%































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income (annualized)

$ 179,748

$ 163,589

$ 174,280

$ 128,886

$ 133,039

$ 171,713 $ 134,501

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1) 7,811

8,055

8,657

5,707

4,156

7,930 3,819

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) 187,559

171,644

182,937

134,593

137,195

179,643 138,320

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,050,190

2,002,710

1,949,530

1,719,489

1,517,036

2,026,712 1,459,472

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (903,243)

(906,041)

(914,214)

(775,267)

(652,318)

(904,634) (619,198)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,146,947

$ 1,096,669

$ 1,035,316

$ 944,222

$ 864,718

$ 1,122,078 $ 840,274































Return on average tangible equity 16.35%

15.65%

17.67%

14.25%

15.87%

16.01% 16.46%































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income (annualized)

$ 179,748

$ 163,589

$ 174,280

$ 128,886

$ 133,039

$ 171,713 $ 134,501

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1) 257

9,954

4,353

33,885

17,150

5,079 9,012

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1) 7,811

8,055

8,657

5,707

4,156

7,930 3,819

Net income before amortization of intangibles and excluding

























after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) 187,816

181,598

187,290

168,478

154,345

184,722 147,332

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,050,190

2,002,710

1,949,530

1,719,489

1,517,036

2,026,712 1,459,472

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (903,243)

(906,041)

(914,214)

(775,267)

(652,318)

(904,634) (619,198)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,146,947

$ 1,096,669

$ 1,035,316

$ 944,222

$ 864,718

$ 1,122,078 $ 840,274































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses 16.38%

16.56%

18.09%

17.85%

17.85%

16.46% 17.53%































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 71,952

$ 74,432

$ 70,990

$ 76,120

$ 63,543

$ 146,385 $ 118,114

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (81)

(3,107)

(1,389)

(10,811)

(5,412)

(3,188) (5,657)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 71,871

71,325

69,601

65,309

58,131

143,197 112,457

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 99,827

99,834

103,246

91,348

83,691

199,662 158,165

Non-interest income

31,156

27,773

26,561

26,224

23,408

58,929 47,491

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 130,983

$ 127,607

$ 129,807

$ 117,572

$ 107,099

$ 258,591 $ 205,656

Efficiency Ratio

54.87%

55.89%

53.62%

55.55%

54.28%

55.38% 54.68%































Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income



$ 44,814

$ 40,337

$ 43,928

$ 32,486

$ 33,169

$ 85,151 $ 66,698

Add: After-tax merger-related expenses (1) 64

2,454

1,097

8,541

4,276

2,519 4,469 Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses $ 44,878

$ 42,791

$ 45,025

$ 41,027

$ 37,445

$ 87,670 $ 71,167































































Net Income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share:

























Net income per diluted share $ 0.82

$ 0.74

$ 0.80

$ 0.64

$ 0.71

$ 1.56 $ 1.47

Add: After-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share (1) 0.00

0.04

0.02

0.17

0.09

0.04 0.10 Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share $ 0.82

$ 0.78

$ 0.82

$ 0.81

$ 0.80

$ 1.60 $ 1.57







































































Period End













June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,













2019

2019

2018

2018

2018





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,074,116

$ 2,023,139

$ 1,978,827

$ 1,927,269

$ 1,524,106







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (903,729)

(904,144)

(906,887)

(915,022)

(657,111)







Tangible equity

1,170,387

1,118,995

1,071,940

1,012,247

866,995







































Common shares outstanding 54,697,199

54,599,127

54,598,134

54,603,967

46,643,250





































Tangible book value per share

$ 21.40

$ 20.49

$ 19.63

$ 18.54

$ 18.59





































Tangible equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,074,116

$ 2,023,139

$ 1,978,827

$ 1,927,269

$ 1,524,106







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (903,729)

(904,144)

(906,887)

(915,022)

(657,111)







Tangible equity

1,170,387

1,118,995

1,071,940

1,012,247

866,995







































Total assets



12,494,653

12,601,408

12,458,632

12,599,479

10,946,584







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (903,729)

(904,144)

(906,887)

(915,022)

(657,111)







Tangible assets

$ 11,590,924

$ 11,697,264

$ 11,551,745

$ 11,684,457

$ 10,289,473





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.10%

9.57%

9.28%

8.66%

8.43%





































































