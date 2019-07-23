WesBanco : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Net Income

|
WHEELING, W.Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $44.8 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.82, compared to $33.2 million and $0.71 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $85.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the 2018 period. Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019, increased 19.9% year-over-year to $44.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share as compared to $0.80 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, an increase of 2.6% (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 23.2% year-over-year to $87.7 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, up 1.9% when compared to $1.57 per diluted share in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)
$ 44,878
$ 0.82
$ 37,445
$ 0.80
$ 87,670
$ 1.60
$ 71,167
$ 1.57
Less: After tax merger-related expenses
(64)
(0.00)
(4,276)
(0.09)
(2,519)
(0.04)
(4,469)
(0.10)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 44,814
$ 0.82
$ 33,169
$ 0.71
$ 85,151
$ 1.56
$ 66,698
$ 1.47
(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with $0.7 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. In addition, on August 20, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation ("FFKT"), a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, KY with approximately $1.6 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. Financial results for both FTSB and FFKT have been included in WesBanco's results from their respective merger consummation dates.
Financial and operational highlights:
- Strong year-to-date returns on average assets and tangible equity of 1.37% and 16.01%, respectively, and 1.41% and 16.46%, when excluding merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures)
- Solid expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 55.38% (non-GAAP measure)
- Stable quarterly net interest margin on both a reported basis and when excluding purchase accounting accretion
- Key credit quality metrics, including non-performing assets, past due loans, provision for credit losses, and net loan charge-offs, continue to remain strong
- Continued improvement in sequential quarter loan growth in the mid-single digits (annualized)
- Total year-over-year organic growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits was 4.0%, reflecting the core strength of our legacy footprint
"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the second quarter of 2019 as we worked diligently to ensure a strong organization for our shareholders," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We continued to see stabilization across loan categories as we generated loan growth on a sequential quarter basis, saw strong production across our commercial loan categories, and our pipelines remain strong."
Mr. Clossin added, "The successful execution of our growth and diversification plans has enabled WesBanco to transform into an emerging regional financial institution built upon a century-old trust business and 150-year old community bank. During the last three years, we have significantly diversified our institution into new, higher-growth markets with great demographics while maintaining a critical focus on expense management and credit quality. We remain well-positioned for continued success and are excited about our growth opportunities for the year."
Balance Sheet
Portfolio loans of $7.7 billion, as of June 30, 2019, increased 13.9% when compared to the prior year period due to the acquisition of FFKT. Reflecting continued stabilization across loan categories, total portfolio loans increased approximately 1% when compared to both the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. Total deposits increased 13.4% year-over-year to $8.7 billion due to the FFKT acquisition.
Credit Quality
Our underlying credit fundamentals continue to be reflective of our strong legacy of credit and risk management. During the second quarter of 2019, our credit quality ratios remained strong as we balanced disciplined loan origination in the current environment with our prudent lending standards. As of June 30, 2019, while non-performing loans and non-performing assets remained relatively flat year-over-year on a dollar basis, they both decreased as a percentage of the portfolio. Criticized and classified loan balances increased year-over-year during the second quarter of 2019 to $114.2 million, or 1.48% of total portfolio loans, reflecting our normal loan grade review process post-acquisition and in conjunction with two downgraded relationships in our legacy portfolio, as reported last quarter. Reflecting the overall high quality of the loan portfolio, the provision for credit losses held steady as a percentage of the total loan portfolio, and annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was five basis points.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 increased 24 basis points year-over-year to 3.67%. The net interest margin benefited from increases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate during 2018 and the higher margin on the acquired FFKT net assets, partially offset by higher funding costs as well as a flattening of the yield curve. The increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities was primarily due to higher rates for interest bearing public funds, higher tier money market accounts, and Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings. Lastly, accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 18 basis points, which included 3 basis points related to a prior acquisition impaired loan payment, as compared to 12 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income increased $16.1 million, or 19.6%, during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same quarter of 2018, due to a 11.5% increase in average total earning assets, primarily driven by the FFKT acquisition and related accretion from purchase accounting, as well as an overall higher net interest margin. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased $41.3 million, or 26.5%, due to higher average total earning assets and an overall higher net interest margin, as discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the second quarter of 2019, non-interest income of $31.2 million increased $7.7 million, or 33.1%, from the second quarter of 2018, driven by the FFKT acquisition and net securities gains. The associated larger customer deposit base and higher transaction volumes resulted in the year-over-year increases in electronic banking fees and service charges on deposits. Trust fees increased year-over-year primarily due to higher trust assets from the addition of FFKT's trust business. Net securities gains reflects a $2.6 million gain from the sale of Visa Class B common stock in the current period, as compared to the prior year period. Other income increased $1.7 million primarily due to an increase in payment processing fee income and higher commercial customer loan swap income.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income increased $11.4 million, or 24.1%. The primary drivers of this increase were higher net securities gains, service charges on deposits, electronic banking fees, and trust fees, as discussed above, partially offset by lower bank-owned life insurance benefits due to mortality-related proceeds in the prior year period.
Non-Interest Expense
Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled during both the three- and six-month periods ending June 30, 2019. The FFKT cost savings of 35% announced in April 2018 remain on track for 75% of the anticipated savings to be achieved during 2019, and 100% thereafter. Focused expense savings associated with the FFKT acquisition began after the February branch and data processing conversions, and the majority of the anticipated 2019 cost savings related to personnel have occurred by the end of the second quarter.
Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ending June 30, 2019 increased $13.7 million, or 23.6%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the FFKT acquisition. This year-over-year increase is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, net occupancy, and equipment costs associated with additional staffing and financial center locations from the acquisition, as well as intangibles amortization. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.3 million, or 33.1%, year-over-year due to now being assessed as a large bank with more than $10 billion in total assets. On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first half of 2019 increased $30.7 million, or 27.3%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the acquisitions of FTSB and FFKT.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2019, Tier I leverage was 11.09%, Tier I Risk-Based capital was 15.39%, Total Risk-Based capital was 16.32%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 13.83%. Tangible common equity also remained strong, increasing to 10.10% at period-end from 8.43% as of June 30, 2018.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.5 billion (as of June 30, 2019). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2019), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 199 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
STATEMENT OF INCOME
June 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 96,415
$ 78,538
22.8
$ 191,917
$ 147,671
30.0
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
16,444
14,194
15.9
33,175
25,738
28.9
Tax-exempt
5,142
5,055
1.7
10,684
9,890
8.0
Total interest and dividends on securities
21,586
19,249
12.1
43,859
35,628
23.1
Other interest income
1,542
1,101
40.1
2,820
1,904
48.1
Total interest and dividend income
119,543
98,888
20.9
238,596
185,203
28.8
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
4,314
3,150
37.0
8,259
5,673
45.6
Money market deposits
2,009
1,093
83.8
3,908
1,972
98.2
Savings deposits
678
227
198.7
1,200
416
188.5
Certificates of deposit
4,098
2,977
37.7
8,001
5,513
45.1
Total interest expense on deposits
11,099
7,447
49.0
21,368
13,574
57.4
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
6,287
5,953
5.6
12,624
10,451
20.8
Other short-term borrowings
1,483
973
52.4
3,039
1,532
98.4
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
2,214
2,168
2.1
4,743
4,110
15.4
Total interest expense
21,083
16,541
27.5
41,774
29,667
40.8
Net interest income
98,460
82,347
19.6
196,822
155,536
26.5
Provision for credit losses
2,747
1,708
60.8
5,254
3,876
35.6
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
95,713
80,639
18.7
191,568
151,660
26.3
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,339
5,752
10.2
13,454
12,255
9.8
Service charges on deposits
6,197
5,146
20.4
12,747
9,969
27.9
Electronic banking fees
7,154
5,728
24.9
13,046
10,558
23.6
Net securities brokerage revenue
1,973
1,809
9.1
3,833
3,479
10.2
Bank-owned life insurance
1,340
1,128
18.8
2,659
3,884
(31.5)
Mortgage banking income
1,618
1,670
(3.1)
2,674
2,776
(3.7)
Net securities gains
2,909
358
712.6
3,566
319
1,017.9
Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets
376
229
64.2
512
491
4.3
Other income
3,250
1,588
104.7
6,438
3,760
71.2
Total non-interest income
31,156
23,408
33.1
58,929
47,491
24.1
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
31,646
26,872
17.8
62,585
51,878
20.6
Employee benefits
9,705
7,965
21.8
19,694
14,877
32.4
Net occupancy
5,385
4,103
31.2
10,951
8,759
25.0
Equipment
4,818
4,095
17.7
9,651
8,044
20.0
Marketing
1,254
1,405
(10.7)
2,497
2,521
(1.0)
FDIC insurance
1,155
868
33.1
2,508
1,526
64.4
Amortization of intangible assets
2,465
1,312
87.9
4,978
2,397
107.7
Restructuring and merger-related expense
81
5,412
(98.5)
3,188
5,657
(43.6)
Other operating expenses
15,443
11,511
34.2
30,333
22,455
35.1
Total non-interest expense
71,952
63,543
13.2
146,385
118,114
23.9
Income before provision for income taxes
54,917
40,504
35.6
104,112
81,037
28.5
Provision for income taxes
10,103
7,335
37.7
18,961
14,339
32.2
Net Income
$ 44,814
$ 33,169
35.1
$ 85,151
$ 66,698
27.7
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 99,827
$ 83,691
19.3
$ 199,662
$ 158,165
26.2
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.82
$ 0.71
15.5
$ 1.56
$ 1.47
6.1
Net income per common share - diluted
0.82
0.71
15.5
1.56
1.47
6.1
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.82
0.80
2.5
1.60
1.57
1.9
Dividends declared
0.31
0.29
6.9
0.62
0.58
6.9
Book value (period end)
37.92
32.68
16.0
37.92
32.68
16.0
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
21.40
18.59
15.1
21.40
18.59
15.1
Average common shares outstanding - basic
54,628,029
46,498,305
17.5
54,613,346
45,281,264
20.6
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
54,773,521
46,639,780
17.4
54,724,209
45,417,010
20.5
Period end common shares outstanding
54,697,199
46,643,250
17.3
54,697,199
46,643,250
17.3
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
% Change
Return on average assets
1.37
%
1.29
%
6.20
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
1.41
1.37
2.92
Return on average equity
8.47
9.22
(8.13)
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
8.72
9.83
(11.29)
Return on average tangible equity (1)
16.01
16.46
(2.73)
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
16.46
17.53
(6.10)
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.45
4.05
9.88
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.07
0.86
24.42
Net interest spread (2)
3.38
3.19
5.96
Net interest margin (2)
3.68
3.41
7.92
Efficiency (1) (2)
55.38
54.68
1.28
Average loans to average deposits
87.18
88.68
(1.69)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.06
0.05
20.00
Effective income tax rate
18.21
17.69
2.94
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Return on average assets
1.44
%
1.31
%
1.39
%
1.10
%
1.22
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
1.44
1.39
1.42
1.39
1.38
Return on average equity
8.77
8.17
8.94
7.50
8.77
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
8.78
8.67
9.16
9.47
9.90
Return on average tangible equity (1)
16.35
15.65
17.67
14.25
15.87
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses
16.38
16.56
18.09
17.85
17.85
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.45
4.45
4.42
4.21
4.11
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.08
1.06
0.97
0.95
0.91
Net interest spread (2)
3.37
3.39
3.45
3.26
3.20
Net interest margin (2)
3.67
3.68
3.72
3.50
3.43
Efficiency (1) (2)
54.87
55.89
53.62
55.55
54.28
Average loans to average deposits
87.35
87.01
85.94
87.56
88.15
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans
0.05
0.07
0.14
(0.02)
0.03
Effective income tax rate
18.40
18.01
19.37
16.71
18.11
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 4,544,103
$ 4,514,013
$ 4,269,961
$ 4,743,894
$ 4,044,207
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheets
June 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2018
Assets
2019
2018
% Change
2018
to March 31, 2019
Cash and due from banks
$ 157,965
$ 101,905
55.0
$ 124,650
26.7
Due from banks - interest bearing
36,390
53,654
(32.2)
44,536
(18.3)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,817
13,494
(12.4)
11,737
0.7
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,129,284
1,796,571
18.5
2,114,129
0.7
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $921,534; $1,016,111
and $1,020,743, respectively)
900,605
1,019,746
(11.7)
1,020,934
(11.8)
Total securities
3,041,706
2,829,811
7.5
3,146,800
(3.3)
Loans held for sale
18,649
12,053
54.7
8,994
107.3
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
3,877,633
3,189,335
21.6
3,853,695
0.6
Commercial and industrial
1,300,577
1,294,488
0.5
1,265,460
2.8
Residential real estate
1,633,613
1,450,829
12.6
1,611,607
1.4
Home equity
590,303
535,653
10.2
599,331
(1.5)
Consumer
335,728
322,594
4.1
326,188
2.9
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
7,737,854
6,792,899
13.9
7,656,281
1.1
Allowance for loan losses
(50,859)
(47,638)
(6.8)
(48,948)
(3.9)
Net portfolio loans
7,686,995
6,745,261
14.0
7,607,333
1.0
Premises and equipment, net
179,866
131,502
36.8
166,925
7.8
Accrued interest receivable
38,450
33,868
13.5
38,853
(1.0)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
914,678
661,616
38.2
918,850
(0.5)
Bank-owned life insurance
227,976
191,701
18.9
225,317
1.2
Other assets
191,978
185,213
3.7
176,374
8.8
Total Assets
$ 12,494,653
$ 10,946,584
14.1
$ 12,458,632
0.3
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 2,481,065
$ 2,046,537
21.2
$ 2,441,041
1.6
Interest bearing demand
2,079,795
1,809,140
15.0
2,146,508
(3.1)
Money market
1,098,917
1,051,043
4.6
1,142,925
(3.9)
Savings deposits
1,670,035
1,385,356
20.5
1,645,549
1.5
Certificates of deposit
1,365,116
1,376,528
(0.8)
1,455,610
(6.2)
Total deposits
8,694,928
7,668,604
13.4
8,831,633
(1.5)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,121,283
1,248,406
(10.2)
1,054,174
6.4
Other short-term borrowings
296,148
258,067
14.8
290,522
1.9
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
156,534
165,420
(5.4)
189,842
(17.5)
Total borrowings
1,573,965
1,671,893
(5.9)
1,534,538
2.6
Accrued interest payable
6,559
4,417
48.5
4,627
41.8
Other liabilities
145,085
77,564
87.1
109,007
33.1
Total Liabilities
10,420,537
9,422,478
10.6
10,479,805
(0.6)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
none outstanding
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in
2019 and 2018, respectively; 54,697,251, 44,655,012 and 54,604,294 shares
issued, respectively; 54,697,199, 46,643,250 and 54,598,134 shares
113,952
97,197
17.2
113,758
0.2
outstanding, respectively
Capital surplus
1,168,212
789,038
48.1
1,166,701
0.1
Retained earnings
788,900
692,820
13.9
737,581
7.0
Treasury stock ( 52, 11,762 and 6,160 shares - at cost, respectively)
(2)
(555)
99.6
(274)
99.3
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
4,113
(53,352)
107.7
(37,871)
110.9
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,059)
(1,042)
(1.6)
(1,068)
0.8
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,074,116
1,524,106
36.1
1,978,827
4.8
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 12,494,653
$ 10,946,584
14.1
$ 12,458,632
0.3
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
Balance sheets
June 30,
March 31,
Assets
2019
2019
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 157,965
$ 159,097
(0.7)
Due from banks - interest bearing
36,390
177,797
(79.5)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,817
11,978
(1.3)
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,129,284
2,145,089
(0.7)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $921,534 and $948,641, respectively)
900,605
936,484
(3.8)
Total securities
3,041,706
3,093,551
(1.7)
Loans held for sale
18,649
8,358
123.1
Portfolio Loans:
Commercial real estate
3,877,633
3,842,408
0.9
Commercial and industrial
1,300,577
1,274,992
2.0
Residential real estate
1,633,613
1,628,067
0.3
Home equity
590,303
590,462
(0.0)
Consumer
335,728
330,152
1.7
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
7,737,854
7,666,081
0.9
Allowance for loan losses
(50,859)
(48,866)
(4.1)
Net portfolio loans
7,686,995
7,617,215
0.9
Premises and equipment, net
179,866
180,651
(0.4)
Accrued interest receivable
38,450
39,662
(3.1)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
914,678
915,597
(0.1)
Bank-owned life insurance
227,976
226,636
0.6
Other assets
191,978
182,844
5.0
Total Assets
$ 12,494,653
$12,601,408
(0.8)
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 2,481,065
$ 2,511,140
(1.2)
Interest bearing demand
2,079,795
2,159,654
(3.7)
Money market
1,098,917
1,148,295
(4.3)
Savings deposits
1,670,035
1,672,967
(0.2)
Certificates of deposit
1,365,116
1,424,275
(4.2)
Total deposits
8,694,928
8,916,331
(2.5)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,121,283
1,031,796
8.7
Other short-term borrowings
296,148
301,547
(1.8)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
156,534
179,632
(12.9)
Total borrowings
1,573,965
1,512,975
4.0
Accrued interest payable
6,559
6,030
8.8
Other liabilities
145,085
142,933
1.5
Total liabilities
10,420,537
10,578,269
(1.5)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
none outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
54,697,251 and 54,604,294 shares issued, respectively;
54,697,199 and 54,599,127 shares outstanding, respectively
113,952
113,758
0.2
Capital surplus
1,168,212
1,167,761
0.0
Retained earnings
788,900
761,002
3.7
Treasury stock (52 and 5,167 shares - at cost)
(2)
(229)
99.2
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)
4,113
(18,098)
122.7
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,059)
(1,055)
0.4
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,074,116
2,023,139
2.5
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 12,494,653
$12,601,408
(0.8)
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 72,563
3.46
%
$ 53,896
2.09
%
$ 74,774
2.55
%
$ 31,436
2.08
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
7,700,355
5.02
6,785,550
4.64
7,680,062
5.04
6,563,782
4.54
Securities: (2)
Taxable
2,336,099
2.82
2,128,446
2.67
2,344,929
2.83
1,959,828
2.63
Tax-exempt (3)
741,371
3.51
750,138
3.41
775,845
3.49
733,970
3.41
Total securities
3,077,470
2.98
2,878,584
3.05
3,120,774
2.99
2,693,798
2.84
Other earning assets
50,555
7.26
57,259
5.72
51,330
7.28
53,843
5.86
Total earning assets (3)
10,900,943
4.45
%
9,775,289
4.11
%
10,926,940
4.45
%
9,342,859
4.05
%
Other assets
1,588,720
1,143,442
1,572,988
1,115,743
Total Assets
$ 12,489,663
$ 10,918,731
$ 12,499,928
$ 10,458,602
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 2,139,372
0.81
%
$ 1,849,035
0.68
%
$ 2,134,514
0.78
%
$ 1,773,813
0.64
%
Money market accounts
1,116,124
0.72
1,035,567
0.42
1,135,237
0.69
1,020,486
0.39
Savings deposits
1,676,477
0.16
1,367,193
0.07
1,668,160
0.15
1,327,875
0.06
Certificates of deposit
1,397,167
1.18
1,415,259
0.84
1,417,703
1.14
1,328,724
0.84
Total interest bearing deposits
6,329,140
0.70
5,667,054
0.53
6,355,614
0.68
5,450,898
0.50
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,008,027
2.50
1,180,939
2.02
1,030,396
2.47
1,109,586
1.90
Other borrowings
320,269
1.86
272,208
1.43
324,033
1.89
238,707
1.29
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
164,108
5.41
172,972
5.03
176,746
5.41
168,677
4.91
Total interest bearing liabilities
7,821,544
1.08
%
7,293,173
0.91
%
7,886,789
1.07
%
6,967,868
0.86
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
2,486,710
2,030,649
2,453,770
1,950,581
Other liabilities
131,219
77,873
132,657
80,681
Shareholders' equity
2,050,190
1,517,036
2,026,712
1,459,472
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 12,489,663
$ 10,918,731
$ 12,499,928
$ 10,458,602
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
3.37
%
3.20
%
3.38
%
3.19
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.67
%
3.43
%
3.68
%
3.41
%
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.
Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $0.4 million and $0.7million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and $0.9 million and $1.3 million for
the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $4.7 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
and $9.6 million and $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively,
and $0.7 million and $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Loans, including fees
$ 96,415
$ 95,502
$ 97,685
$ 86,605
$ 78,538
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
16,444
16,733
16,196
14,964
14,194
Tax-exempt
5,142
5,541
5,562
5,326
5,055
Total interest and dividends on securities
21,586
22,274
21,758
20,290
19,249
Other interest income
1,542
1,277
1,944
1,498
1,101
Total interest and dividend income
119,543
119,053
121,387
108,393
98,888
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
4,314
3,946
4,000
3,501
3,150
Money market deposits
2,009
1,899
1,683
1,360
1,093
Savings deposits
678
522
452
352
227
Certificates of deposit
4,098
3,903
3,662
3,276
2,977
Total interest expense on deposits
11,099
10,270
9,797
8,489
7,447
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
6,287
6,337
6,191
6,691
5,953
Other short-term borrowings
1,483
1,556
1,221
965
973
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
2,214
2,529
2,411
2,315
2,168
Total interest expense
21,083
20,692
19,620
18,460
16,541
Net interest income
98,460
98,361
101,767
89,933
82,347
Provision for credit losses
2,747
2,507
2,854
1,035
1,708
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
95,713
95,854
98,913
88,898
80,639
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,339
7,115
6,103
6,265
5,752
Service charges on deposits
6,197
6,549
7,387
6,313
5,146
Electronic banking fees
7,154
5,892
6,604
6,139
5,728
Net securities brokerage revenue
1,973
1,860
1,871
1,836
1,809
Bank-owned life insurance
1,340
1,319
1,312
1,232
1,128
Mortgage banking income
1,618
1,056
1,543
1,521
1,670
Net securities gains/(losses)
2,909
657
(1,303)
84
358
Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
376
136
(117)
150
229
Other income
3,250
3,189
3,161
2,684
1,588
Total non-interest income
31,156
27,773
26,561
26,224
23,408
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
31,646
30,940
32,389
30,335
26,872
Employee benefits
9,705
9,989
7,298
7,905
7,965
Net occupancy
5,385
5,566
5,455
4,957
4,103
Equipment
4,818
4,833
4,667
4,488
4,095
Marketing
1,254
1,243
1,402
1,446
1,405
FDIC insurance
1,155
1,353
927
789
868
Amortization of intangible assets
2,465
2,514
2,762
1,821
1,312
Restructuring and merger-related expense
81
3,107
1,389
10,811
5,412
Other operating expenses
15,443
14,887
14,701
13,568
11,511
Total non-interest expense
71,952
74,432
70,990
76,120
63,543
Income before provision for income taxes
54,917
49,195
54,484
39,002
40,504
Provision for income taxes
10,103
8,858
10,556
6,516
7,335
Net Income
$ 44,814
$ 40,337
$ 43,928
$ 32,486
$ 33,169
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 99,827
$ 99,834
$ 103,246
$ 91,348
$ 83,691
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.82
$ 0.74
$ 0.80
$ 0.65
$ 0.71
Net income per common share - diluted
0.82
0.74
0.80
0.64
0.71
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.82
0.78
0.82
0.81
0.80
Dividends declared
0.31
0.31
0.29
0.29
0.29
Book value (period end)
37.92
37.05
36.24
35.30
32.68
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
21.40
20.49
19.63
18.54
18.59
Average common shares outstanding - basic
54,628,029
54,598,499
54,598,142
50,277,847
46,498,305
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
54,773,521
54,706,337
54,706,691
50,432,112
46,639,780
Period end common shares outstanding
54,697,199
54,599,127
54,598,134
54,603,967
46,643,250
Full time equivalent employees
2,353
2,329
2,388
2,404
2,040
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 11
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Asset quality data
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$ 5,487
$ 5,481
$ 5,744
$ 6,338
$ 6,460
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
1,924
2,936
2,855
2,036
2,514
Other non-accrual loans
30,974
27,291
27,845
29,238
29,467
Total non-accrual loans
32,898
30,227
30,700
31,274
31,981
Total non-performing loans
38,385
35,708
36,444
37,612
38,441
Other real estate and repossessed assets
4,973
6,001
7,265
6,877
4,384
Total non-performing assets
$ 43,358
$ 41,709
$ 43,709
$ 44,489
$ 42,825
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 15,446
$ 21,433
$ 19,569
$ 18,016
$ 13,357
Loans past due 90 days or more
2,634
2,740
4,077
2,451
1,881
Total past due loans
$ 18,080
$ 24,173
$ 23,646
$ 20,467
$ 15,238
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 73,236
$ 69,691
$ 51,710
$ 46,370
$ 34,045
Classified loans
41,004
39,412
31,244
31,437
38,982
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 114,240
$ 109,103
$ 82,954
$ 77,807
$ 73,027
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
0.20
%
0.28
%
0.26
%
0.23
%
0.20
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.03
0.04
0.05
0.03
0.03
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.50
0.47
0.48
0.49
0.57
Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.56
0.54
0.57
0.58
0.63
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.35
0.33
0.35
0.35
0.39
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
1.48
1.42
1.08
1.01
1.08
Allowance for loan losses
Allowance for loan losses
$ 50,859
$ 48,866
$ 48,948
$ 48,902
$ 47,638
Provision for credit losses
2,747
2,507
2,854
1,035
1,708
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs
947
1,370
2,750
(306)
425
Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans
0.05
%
0.07
%
0.14
%
(0.02)
%
0.03
%
Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans
0.66
%
0.64
%
0.64
%
0.63
%
0.70
%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
1.32
x
1.37
x
1.34
x
1.30
x
1.24
x
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans and
loans past due
0.90
x
0.82
x
0.81
x
0.84
x
0.89
x
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
11.09
%
10.98
%
10.74
%
11.22
%
10.21
%
Tier I risk-based capital
15.39
15.31
15.09
14.32
14.26
Total risk-based capital
16.32
16.22
15.99
15.20
15.26
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
13.83
13.48
13.14
12.41
12.38
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
16.42
16.01
15.51
14.65
13.89
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
10.10
9.57
9.28
8.66
8.43
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2019
2018
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:
Net income (annualized)
$ 179,748
$ 163,589
$ 174,280
$ 128,886
$ 133,039
$ 171,713
$ 134,501
Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)
257
9,954
4,353
33,885
17,150
5,079
9,012
Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized)
180,005
173,543
178,633
162,771
150,189
176,792
143,513
Average total assets
$ 12,489,663
$ 12,510,032
$ 12,565,880
$ 11,738,796
$ 10,918,731
$ 12,499,928
$ 10,458,602
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses
1.44%
1.39%
1.42%
1.39%
1.38%
1.41%
1.37%
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:
Net income (annualized)
$ 179,748
$ 163,589
$ 174,280
$ 128,886
$ 133,039
$ 171,713
$ 134,501
Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)
257
9,954
4,353
33,885
17,150
5,079
9,012
Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized)
180,005
173,543
178,633
162,771
150,189
176,792
143,513
Average total shareholders' equity
2,050,190
2,002,710
1,949,530
1,719,489
1,517,036
2,026,712
1,459,472
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses
8.78%
8.67%
9.16%
9.47%
9.90%
8.72%
9.83%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income (annualized)
$ 179,748
$ 163,589
$ 174,280
$ 128,886
$ 133,039
$ 171,713
$ 134,501
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1)
7,811
8,055
8,657
5,707
4,156
7,930
3,819
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
187,559
171,644
182,937
134,593
137,195
179,643
138,320
Average total shareholders' equity
2,050,190
2,002,710
1,949,530
1,719,489
1,517,036
2,026,712
1,459,472
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(903,243)
(906,041)
(914,214)
(775,267)
(652,318)
(904,634)
(619,198)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,146,947
$ 1,096,669
$ 1,035,316
$ 944,222
$ 864,718
$ 1,122,078
$ 840,274
Return on average tangible equity
16.35%
15.65%
17.67%
14.25%
15.87%
16.01%
16.46%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:
Net income (annualized)
$ 179,748
$ 163,589
$ 174,280
$ 128,886
$ 133,039
$ 171,713
$ 134,501
Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1)
257
9,954
4,353
33,885
17,150
5,079
9,012
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1)
7,811
8,055
8,657
5,707
4,156
7,930
3,819
Net income before amortization of intangibles and excluding
after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized)
187,816
181,598
187,290
168,478
154,345
184,722
147,332
Average total shareholders' equity
2,050,190
2,002,710
1,949,530
1,719,489
1,517,036
2,026,712
1,459,472
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(903,243)
(906,041)
(914,214)
(775,267)
(652,318)
(904,634)
(619,198)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,146,947
$ 1,096,669
$ 1,035,316
$ 944,222
$ 864,718
$ 1,122,078
$ 840,274
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses
16.38%
16.56%
18.09%
17.85%
17.85%
16.46%
17.53%
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 71,952
$ 74,432
$ 70,990
$ 76,120
$ 63,543
$ 146,385
$ 118,114
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(81)
(3,107)
(1,389)
(10,811)
(5,412)
(3,188)
(5,657)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
71,871
71,325
69,601
65,309
58,131
143,197
112,457
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
99,827
99,834
103,246
91,348
83,691
199,662
158,165
Non-interest income
31,156
27,773
26,561
26,224
23,408
58,929
47,491
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 130,983
$ 127,607
$ 129,807
$ 117,572
$ 107,099
$ 258,591
$ 205,656
Efficiency Ratio
54.87%
55.89%
53.62%
55.55%
54.28%
55.38%
54.68%
Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:
Net income
$ 44,814
$ 40,337
$ 43,928
$ 32,486
$ 33,169
$ 85,151
$ 66,698
Add: After-tax merger-related expenses (1)
64
2,454
1,097
8,541
4,276
2,519
4,469
Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses
$ 44,878
$ 42,791
$ 45,025
$ 41,027
$ 37,445
$ 87,670
$ 71,167
Net Income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share:
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.82
$ 0.74
$ 0.80
$ 0.64
$ 0.71
$ 1.56
$ 1.47
Add: After-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share (1)
0.00
0.04
0.02
0.17
0.09
0.04
0.10
Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share
$ 0.82
$ 0.78
$ 0.82
$ 0.81
$ 0.80
$ 1.60
$ 1.57
Period End
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,074,116
$ 2,023,139
$ 1,978,827
$ 1,927,269
$ 1,524,106
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(903,729)
(904,144)
(906,887)
(915,022)
(657,111)
Tangible equity
1,170,387
1,118,995
1,071,940
1,012,247
866,995
Common shares outstanding
54,697,199
54,599,127
54,598,134
54,603,967
46,643,250
Tangible book value per share
$ 21.40
$ 20.49
$ 19.63
$ 18.54
$ 18.59
Tangible equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,074,116
$ 2,023,139
$ 1,978,827
$ 1,927,269
$ 1,524,106
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(903,729)
(904,144)
(906,887)
(915,022)
(657,111)
Tangible equity
1,170,387
1,118,995
1,071,940
1,012,247
866,995
Total assets
12,494,653
12,601,408
12,458,632
12,599,479
10,946,584
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(903,729)
(904,144)
(906,887)
(915,022)
(657,111)
Tangible assets
$ 11,590,924
$ 11,697,264
$ 11,551,745
$ 11,684,457
$ 10,289,473
Tangible equity to tangible assets
10.10%
9.57%
9.28%
8.66%
8.43%
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
