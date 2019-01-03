Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  WesBanco Inc    WSBC

WESBANCO INC (WSBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 10:00:00 pm
37.275 USD   -0.52%
2018WESBANCO INC : quaterly earnings release
2018WESBANCO INC : quaterly earnings release
2018WESBANCO INC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WesBanco, Inc. : to Host 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, January 29

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 10:11pm CET

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.  Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert H. Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Results for the quarter are expected to be released after the market close on Monday, January 28, 2019.

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.)

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10126808.  The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on January 29, and end at 12 a.m. ET on February 12.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.6 billion (as of September 30, 2018).  WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management.  WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.7 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds.  WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 209 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.  In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-inc-to-host-2018-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-on-tuesday-january-29-300772452.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESBANCO INC
10:11pWESBANCO, INC. : to Host 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcas..
PR
2018WESBANCO INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018WESBANCO : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders
PR
2018WESBANCO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
2018WESBANCO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
2018WESBANCO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018WESBANCO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2018WESBANCO : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Net Income
PR
2018WESBANCO INC : quaterly earnings release
2018WESBANCO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.