WesBanco : Ranked by Forbes as a Top Ten Best Bank in America

WHEELING, W.Va., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been named to Forbes magazine's inaugural ranking of the World's Best Banks, which was based on customer satisfaction and consumer feedback. With solid scores across the survey, including very high scores for 'general satisfaction', 'trust', and 'customer services', WesBanco earned the #7 ranking in the United States.

"WesBanco is extremely proud to have been named one of the ten best banks in America by Forbes magazine," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "During our nearly 150 years, WesBanco has maintained its strong community banking roots and commitment to the success of the communities in which we do business. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees as they focus on our Better Banking Pledge to deliver superior customer service and strive to maintain a premier financial institution for our customers."

Mr. Clossin added, "WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our customer-centric service culture is focused on building long-term customer relationships by pledging to serve our customers' personal financial needs and help grow their businesses. We offer a wide variety of business and personal transaction account options; competitive business and personal lending services; a full range of online and mobile banking options; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department. As our tagline says, 'we invite you to see why WesBanco is, by all accounts, better.'"

Forbes magazine partnered with market research firm Statista to measure the best banks in nearly two dozen countries. Statista surveyed more than 65,000 customers around the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. The banks were rated on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five sub-dimensions (trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice). Based on the total evaluations collected, there were 60 banks identified and ranked in the United States, the most of the nearly two dozen countries included in the survey.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.5 billion (as of December 31, 2018). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.3 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 203 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About Statista

Statista.com is a leading data and business intelligence portal. The platform today already gives access to some 1.5 million statistics from over 22,000 sources covering more than 600 industries, and offers – in three equal parts – data from Statista's own collections, data from partners, and data from publicly available sources. Statista furthermore performs extensive market research studies and publishes renowned rankings and lists for different industries and countries (e.g. America's Best Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, World's Best Banks, etc.).

