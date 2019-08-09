WeissLaw LLP Investigates Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is conducting an active investigation of possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. ("Wesco" or the "Company") (NYSE: WAIR) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with an affiliate of Platinum Equity. Under the terms of the agreement, Wesco shareholders will receive $11.05 per WAIR share.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Wesco's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the offer price is approximately $2.00 less than the analyst target price of $13.00, and $3.18 less than the Company's 52-week high of $14.23. Additionally, Wesco recently announced positive financial results. It reported net sales increased 7.8% to $442.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances shareholder value. WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

