Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WESCO International, Inc.    WCC

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. (WCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WESCO International, Inc. : Acquires OSRAM's Sylvania Lighting Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:01am EST

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications MRO and OEM products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services, announced today that its WESCO Services, LLC subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Sylvania Lighting Solutions ("SLS") from OSRAM Sylvania. The transaction is expected to close in March 2019.

WESCO International, Inc. Logo

SLS offers a full spectrum of energy-efficient lighting upgrade, retrofit, and renovation solutions with annual sales of more than $100 million and approximately 220 employees across the U.S. and Canada. It is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

"We are strengthening our lighting solutions and services with the acquisition of SLS. SLS's customer base, geographic footprint, and extensive project management capabilities complement our existing turn-key lighting renovation and retrofit offerings," said John J. Engel, WESCO Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, "We are very pleased to welcome the SLS team to WESCO and look forward to accelerating our results in the lighting marketplace."

Under the terms of the agreement, WESCO will acquire SLS's business operations in the United States and Canada. Todd Myers, SLS's current Chief Executive Officer, will continue to lead the organization.

"Our team is very pleased to join WESCO which has built an extensive array of lighting services for the new construction, renovation, and retrofit markets over the past several years. We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to deliver greater value and a more comprehensive offering of lighting solutions to our customers," said Myers.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2017 annual sales were approximately $7.7 billion. The company employs approximately 9,100 people, maintains relationships with over 26,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 10 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

The matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Certain of these risks are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as well as the Company's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesco-international-inc-acquires-osrams-sylvania-lighting-solutions-300778904.html

SOURCE WESCO International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
06:01aWESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Acquires OSRAM's Sylvania Lighting Solutions
PR
01/14WESCO INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call /Headline>
AQ
01/07WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
PR
2018WESCO INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2018WESCO INTERNATIONAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
2018WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
PR
2018WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings Call and Upcomi..
PR
2018WESCO INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.