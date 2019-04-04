Log in
WESCO International, Inc. : Announces its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

04/04/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) announced plans to hold its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET.  Dial-in details are as follows:

WESCO International, Inc. Logo

Conference telephone number:  
US Participant Dial-in:  1-877-443-5356 
International Participant Dial-in:  1-412-902-6614 
Canada Participant Dial-in:  1-855-669-9657
Confirmation Code:  Ask for the "WESCO" conference call

US Replay:  1-877-344-7529 
International Replay:  1-412-317-0088 
Canada Replay: 1-855-669-9658 
Replay available:  From 2:00 p.m. ET on May 2 to 9:00 a.m. ET on May 9. 
Confirmation Code:   10129797

The live audio webcasts and presentation slides (where applicable) for each of these events will be accessible via WESCO's Investor Relations website, www.wesco.investorroom.com.  The link to the webcast replay as well as the presentation slides will be posted in the Webcasts & Presentations section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

About WESCO
WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2018 annual sales were approximately $8.2 billion. The company employs approximately 9,100 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 10 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

The matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Certain of these risks are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the Company's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

http://www.wesco.com 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesco-international-inc-announces-its-first-quarter-2019-earnings-call-300824859.html

SOURCE WESCO International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
