Wescoal Holdings Limited    WSLJ   ZAE000069639

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WSLJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/03
1.19 ZAR   -0.83%
05:19aWESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
11/26Condensed consolidated results for the period ended 30 September 2019
PU
11/26WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

12/04/2019 | 05:19am EST
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - WSL : Dealing in securities by a director
04 December 2019 11:28 
WSL : Dealing in securities by a director: 
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
('Wescoal' or 'the Company')

Dealing in securities by a director

In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed:

Name:                                   RM Ramaite
Designation:                            Non-Executive director
Class of securities:                    Ordinary shares

Date of transaction:                    2 December 2019
Number of securities:                   28 577
Price per security:                     R1.15
Total value:                            R32 863.55
Number of securities:                   10 560
Price per security:                     R1.16
Total value:                            R12 249.60
Number of securities:                   28 400
Price per security:                     R1.19
Total value:                            R33 796.00
Number of securities:                   88 470
Price per security:                     R1.20
Total value:                            R106 164.00

Date of transaction:                    3 December 2019
Number of securities:                   99 007
Price per security:                     R1.17
Total value:                            R115 838.19
Number of securities:                   154 794
Price per security:                     R1.19
Total value:                            R184 204.86
Number of securities:                   91 889
Price per security:                     R1.20
Total value:                            R110 266.80

Nature of transaction:                  Purchase on the open market
Extent of interest:                     Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal:                      Yes


4 December 2019

Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Date: 04-12-2019 11:28:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Wescoal Holdings Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 10:18:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Reginald Lavhelesani Demana Chief Executive & Director
Humphrey Lawrence Mbendeni Mathe Non-Executive Chairman
Zanele Sibisi Chief Operating Officer
Izak Johannes van der Walt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Muthanyi Robinson Ramaite Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.97%34
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-11.29%47 206
GLENCORE-19.12%40 466
COAL INDIA-14.60%17 663
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED14.25%11 671
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.65%7 824
