Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

|
WSL : Dealing in securities by a director:
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
('Wescoal' or 'the Company')
Dealing in securities by a director
In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed:
Name: RM Ramaite
Designation: Non-Executive director
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Date of transaction: 2 December 2019
Number of securities: 28 577
Price per security: R1.15
Total value: R32 863.55
Number of securities: 10 560
Price per security: R1.16
Total value: R12 249.60
Number of securities: 28 400
Price per security: R1.19
Total value: R33 796.00
Number of securities: 88 470
Price per security: R1.20
Total value: R106 164.00
Date of transaction: 3 December 2019
Number of securities: 99 007
Price per security: R1.17
Total value: R115 838.19
Number of securities: 154 794
Price per security: R1.19
Total value: R184 204.86
Number of securities: 91 889
Price per security: R1.20
Total value: R110 266.80
Nature of transaction: Purchase on the open market
Extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal: Yes
4 December 2019
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking
Date: 04-12-2019 11:28:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.