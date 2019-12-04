Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

WSL : Dealing in securities by a director: WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 2005/006913/06) Share code: WSL ISIN: ZAE000069639 ('Wescoal' or 'the Company') Dealing in securities by a director In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed: Name: RM Ramaite Designation: Non-Executive director Class of securities: Ordinary shares Date of transaction: 2 December 2019 Number of securities: 28 577 Price per security: R1.15 Total value: R32 863.55 Number of securities: 10 560 Price per security: R1.16 Total value: R12 249.60 Number of securities: 28 400 Price per security: R1.19 Total value: R33 796.00 Number of securities: 88 470 Price per security: R1.20 Total value: R106 164.00 Date of transaction: 3 December 2019 Number of securities: 99 007 Price per security: R1.17 Total value: R115 838.19 Number of securities: 154 794 Price per security: R1.19 Total value: R184 204.86 Number of securities: 91 889 Price per security: R1.20 Total value: R110 266.80 Nature of transaction: Purchase on the open market Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes 4 December 2019 Sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking Date: 04-12-2019 11:28:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.