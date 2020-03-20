Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Wescoal Holdings Limited    WSL   ZAE000069639

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WSL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/19
1.27 ZAR   +4.10%
05:13aWESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/18WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/16WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:13am EDT
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
20 March 2020 10:53 
Dealing in securities by a director: 
Dealing in securities by a director

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
('Wescoal' or 'the Company')

Dealing in securities by a director

In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed:

Name:                                   RM Ramaite
Designation:                            Non-Executive Director
Class of securities:                    Ordinary shares

Date of transaction:                    18 March 2020
Number of securities:                   369 542
Price per security:                     R1.20
Total value:                            R443 450.40
Number of securities:                   18 000
Price per security:                     R1.22
Total value:                            R21 960.00

Date of transaction:                    19 March 2020
Number of securities:                   2 800
Price per security:                     R1.20
Total value:                            R3 360.00
Number of securities:                   18 500
Price per security:                     R1.21
Total value:                            R22 385.00
Number of securities:                   3 000
Price per security:                     R1.23
Total value:                            R3 690.00
Number of securities:                   135 924
Price per security:                     R1.24
Total value:                            R168 545.76
Number of securities:                   100 000
Price per security:                     R1.25
Total value:                            R125 000.00
Number of securities:                   2 500
Price per security:                     R1.28
Total value:                            R3 200.00
Number of securities:                   37 734
Price per security:                     R1.29
Total value:                            R48 676.86

Nature of transaction:                  Purchase on the open market
Extent of interest:                     Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal:                      Yes

20 March 2020

Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Date: 20-03-2020 10:53:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Wescoal Holdings Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 09:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:13aWESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/18WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/16WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/11WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/09WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/06WESCOAL : Investor site visit
PU
03/02WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
02/27WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
02/25WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
01/28WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
More news
Chart WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wescoal Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Reginald Lavhelesani Demana Chief Executive & Director
Humphrey Lawrence Mbendeni Mathe Non-Executive Chairman
Zanele Sibisi Chief Operating Officer
Izak Johannes van der Walt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Muthanyi Robinson Ramaite Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.83%30
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.97%41 835
GLENCORE-50.16%20 035
COAL INDIA LIMITED-30.97%11 966
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-20.69%9 810
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.55%6 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group