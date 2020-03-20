Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

Dealing in securities by a director: Dealing in securities by a director WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 2005/006913/06) Share code: WSL ISIN: ZAE000069639 ('Wescoal' or 'the Company') Dealing in securities by a director In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed: Name: RM Ramaite Designation: Non-Executive Director Class of securities: Ordinary shares Date of transaction: 18 March 2020 Number of securities: 369 542 Price per security: R1.20 Total value: R443 450.40 Number of securities: 18 000 Price per security: R1.22 Total value: R21 960.00 Date of transaction: 19 March 2020 Number of securities: 2 800 Price per security: R1.20 Total value: R3 360.00 Number of securities: 18 500 Price per security: R1.21 Total value: R22 385.00 Number of securities: 3 000 Price per security: R1.23 Total value: R3 690.00 Number of securities: 135 924 Price per security: R1.24 Total value: R168 545.76 Number of securities: 100 000 Price per security: R1.25 Total value: R125 000.00 Number of securities: 2 500 Price per security: R1.28 Total value: R3 200.00 Number of securities: 37 734 Price per security: R1.29 Total value: R48 676.86 Nature of transaction: Purchase on the open market Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes 20 March 2020 Sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking Date: 20-03-2020 10:53:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.