Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

Dealing in securities by a director:
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
('Wescoal' or 'the Company')
In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed:
Name: RM Ramaite
Designation: Non-Executive Director
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Date of transaction: 18 March 2020
Number of securities: 369 542
Price per security: R1.20
Total value: R443 450.40
Number of securities: 18 000
Price per security: R1.22
Total value: R21 960.00
Date of transaction: 19 March 2020
Number of securities: 2 800
Price per security: R1.20
Total value: R3 360.00
Number of securities: 18 500
Price per security: R1.21
Total value: R22 385.00
Number of securities: 3 000
Price per security: R1.23
Total value: R3 690.00
Number of securities: 135 924
Price per security: R1.24
Total value: R168 545.76
Number of securities: 100 000
Price per security: R1.25
Total value: R125 000.00
Number of securities: 2 500
Price per security: R1.28
Total value: R3 200.00
Number of securities: 37 734
Price per security: R1.29
Total value: R48 676.86
Nature of transaction: Purchase on the open market
Extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal: Yes
20 March 2020
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking
Date: 20-03-2020 10:53:00
