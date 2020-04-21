Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Wescoal Holdings Limited    WSL   ZAE000069639

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WSL)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wescoal : *receives ‘force majeure' notification from Eskom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 09:08am EDT
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
("Wescoal" or the "Company")

Wescoal receives 'force majeure' notification from Eskom

Wescoal shareholders are hereby advised that on 17 April 2020, Eskom Holdings SOC Limited ('Eskom')
served Wescoal with letters calling force majeure on the coal supply agreements in place for the
supply of coal to their power stations.

The letters Wescoal received indicated that this notification is applicable for the period starting on 16
April 2020 until one month after national lockdown has been completely lifted. The effect of these
indications are that Eskom will not necessarily be taking the full contractually agreed tons of coal for
the aforesaid period from Wescoal's operations.

Further, the indications and extent of the reduced coal offtake by Eskom are as yet unquantifiable,
therefore the potential impact on Wescoal cannot be quantified until discussions with Eskom have
been concluded.

The Company will update the market appropriately, if there is any material impact on its coal supply
agreements with Eskom.


21 April 2020

Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

IR Advisor
Singular IR

Date: 21-04-2020 02:50:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Wescoal Holdings Limited published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 13:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:08aWESCOAL : *receives ‘force majeure' notification from Eskom
PU
04/09WESCOAL : Extension of financial reporting period
PU
03/25WESCOAL : Business continuity and management plans to counter the spread of COVI..
PU
03/23WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/20WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/18WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/16WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/11WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/09WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/06WESCOAL : Investor site visit
PU
More news
Chart WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wescoal Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Reginald Lavhelesani Demana Chief Executive & Director
Humphrey Lawrence Mbendeni Mathe Non-Executive Chairman
Zanele Sibisi Chief Operating Officer
Izak Johannes van der Walt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Muthanyi Robinson Ramaite Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.84%26
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.28%43 617
GLENCORE-39.21%23 338
COAL INDIA LIMITED-1.82%11 970
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.67%10 348
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.93%6 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group