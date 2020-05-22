Log in
WESFARMERS LIMITED

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
  Report
Australia's Wesfarmers to shut or rebrand over 100 Target stores in virus slump

05/22/2020 | 12:01am EDT
A newly constructed Target store is shown in San Diego, California

By Byron Kaye

Australian retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd said it will close or rebrand nearly two-thirds of its Target department stores and take one-off charges totalling up to A$650 million ($426 million) as it reels from the coronavirus fallout.

The move strikes a blow to what was once among Australia's most durable retail brands and reflects the urgency of brick-and-mortar stores around the world to adapt as sweeping virus-related curbs on movement keep shoppers at home.

With 284 stores nationwide, Target is the country's largest department store network but its owner fast-tracked a review of operations in April after the shutdown intended to contain the virus accelerated a sales slump.

Wesfarmers said it will convert up to 92 Target stores to its low-cost Kmart department store chain, and shut up to another 75 Targets, leaving as few as 117 Target outlets.

The retailer will see an impairment charge of up to A$480 million to reflect a lower value of the Target brand and other assets, plus A$170 million, before tax, in inventory write-offs and other restructuring costs for the year ending June.

"The actions ... reflect our continued focus on investing in Kmart, a business with a compelling customer offer and strong competitive advantages, while also improving the viability of Target," Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said in a statement on Friday.

"For some time now the retail sector has seen significant structural change and disruption, and we expect this trend to continue."

Target's problems were worsened by COVID-19 but began before the health crisis. In the six months to December, Target's sales dropped sharply as it lost business to low-cost rivals like Amazon.com Inc and Kmart.

Wesfarmers' Target is not related to the U.S. chain Target Corp.

Wesfarmers shares were flat on Friday, versus a broader market decline of 0.7%.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye in SYDNEY and Shruti Sonal in BENGALURU; Editing by Chris Reese and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.00% 2448.01 Delayed Quote.35.18%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.79% 118.68 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
WESFARMERS LIMITED -0.10% 38.88 End-of-day quote.-6.09%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 29 273 M
EBIT 2020 2 865 M
Net income 2020 2 076 M
Debt 2020 8 489 M
Yield 2020 3,68%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
EV / Sales2021 1,76x
Capitalization 44 084 M
Chart WESFARMERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,69 AUD
Last Close Price 38,88 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanessa Miscamble Wallace Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LIMITED-6.09%29 196
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.22.20%16 235
FIVE BELOW, INC.-23.89%5 144
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-45.23%3 685
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-35.68%3 497
IZUMI CO., LTD.-17.28%2 189
