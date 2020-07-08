Log in
Wesfarmers Limited

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Target makes the ultimate Catch: Target Australia expands digital footprint with launch on Catch

07/08/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

One of Australia's leading retailers, Target Australia, has announced it will expand its online presence in a partnership with popular online retailer, Catch.com.au.

From 6 July, Australians can shop from Catch for a wide range of Target collections, products and much loved brands including women's, men's and children's fashion, homewares and toys categories.

The collaboration between these two brands from the Kmart Group will deliver a more convenient shopping experience, providing Australians with access to Target's ranges through Catch's online marketplace.

Managing Director at Target Australia, Marina Joanou, said 'Target's partnership with Catch provides a significant opportunity to grow our online presence and engage with even more Australians as well as offer our valued customers another convenient way to shop Target products. This Kmart Group initiative reflects Target's vision of inspiring families to live better by making it easier for them to afford quality and style'.

Customers will now be able to purchase products from Target's extensive range on Catch with free home delivery on Target orders over $45.

Pete Sauerborn, Managing Director at Catch.com.au said 'Catch is excited to welcome one of the country's most iconic retailers, Target, to our online marketplace and offer our customers even greater choice and flexibility. With millions of products already available on Catch, the addition of Target's latest apparel, kids and baby ranges, as well as homewares, toys and everything in between, is just another great reason for shoppers to make Catch.com.au their online shopping destination'.

This latest collaboration complements the growing partnership between the Catch and Target businesses which has also included a Catch store within Target's Highpoint store in Victoria.

For more information, visit www.catch.com.au/shop/target/ or www.target.com.au

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 03:47:00 UTC
