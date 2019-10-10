Log in
WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
10/10
38.96 AUD   +0.70%
Wesfarmers : Bunnings to acquire Adelaide Tools

10/10/2019 | 09:26pm EDT

Bunnings is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire leading South Australian retailer, Adelaide Tools.

Adelaide Tools is a family-owned and operated business with a 70-year history serving the specialised needs of trade users and high-end DIY enthusiasts through its five Adelaide stores, Oaklands Mower Centre and online store which has more than 8,000 products available.

Bunnings' Managing Director, Mike Schneider, said Adelaide Tools was a quality business with a great team, premium brands and a reputation for great customer and after sales service.

'The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, will allow us to improve the way we connect, serve and engage with trade customers and is aligned with our strategy to accelerate the growth of the trade business,' he said.

'The business will continue to operate as Adelaide Tools and will give Bunnings insight into the dynamics of the trade specialist market.

'While our businesses are very different, we see strong alignment between the Adelaide Tools and Bunnings brands with both businesses having a strong focus on team, advice and service - we believe this acquisition will deliver even more choice and convenience for trade customers.'

'We are looking forward to welcoming the team at Adelaide Tools into the Bunnings family and we will continue the great legacy they have built in the South Australian market,' said Mr. Schneider.

Adelaide Tools Director, Rob Peach, said it was a good outcome for their business, team and customers.

'This shows a vote of confidence in the South Australian retail market and is great recognition for the brand that we have built over the last 70 years, offering specialist advice range and service for our customers', he said, 'We are also pleased that Bunnings intends to continue to run the business as Adelaide Tools.'

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact media@bunnings.com.au

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 01:25:01 UTC
