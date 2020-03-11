Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Wesfarmers Limited    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/11
37.5 AUD   -3.62%
05:18aWESFARMERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Roche
PU
02/24WESFARMERS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/18WESFARMERS : Morgans rates COL as Reduce
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Roche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 05:18am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN

28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MICHAEL ROCHE

Date of last notice

19 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Invia Custodian Pty Limited is the registered

(including registered holder)

holder on behalf of M & GM Superannuation

Fund Pty Limited ATF the M & GM

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Superannuation Fund (Fund). The

interest.

beneficiaries of the Fund are Michael Roche

and Geraldine Mary Roche.

Invia Custodian Pty Limited is the registered

holder on behalf of MGM Foundation Pty

Limited ATF the Sally Foundation

(Foundation). The directors of the

Foundation are Michael Roche and

Geraldine Mary Roche.

Date of change

9 March 2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

2,000

Invia Custodian Pty Limited is

shares

the registered holder on

behalf of M & GM

Superannuation Fund Pty

Limited ATF the Fund. The

beneficiaries of the Fund are

Michael Roche and Geraldine

Mary Roche.

Class

Fully-paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

1,000 shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$38.29 per share

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

2,000

Invia Custodian Pty Limited is

shares

the registered holder on

behalf of M & GM

Superannuation Fund Pty

Limited ATF the Fund. The

beneficiaries of the Fund are

Michael Roche and Geraldine

Mary Roche.

Indirect

1,000

Invia Custodian Pty Limited is

shares

the registered holder on

behalf of MGM Foundation

Pty Limited ATF the

Foundation. The directors of

the Foundation are Michael

Roche and Geraldine Mary

Roche.

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy‐back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in

the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 09:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESFARMERS LIMITED
05:18aWESFARMERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Roche
PU
02/24WESFARMERS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/18WESFARMERS : Morgans rates COL as Reduce
AQ
02/18WESFARMERS : sells 4.9 per cent of Coles Group 247 KB
PU
02/18WESFARMERS : 2020 Half-year Results 326 KB
PU
02/18WESFARMERS : 2020 Half-year Results
PU
02/18WESFARMERS : Dividend/Distribution - WES 26 KB
PU
02/18WESFARMERS : Says Bunnings, Kmart Fuel 1st Half Earnings
DJ
02/18WESFARMERS : agrees to sell 4.9 per cent of Coles Group 250 KB
PU
02/14WESFARMERS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 29 208 M
EBIT 2020 2 946 M
Net income 2020 2 081 M
Debt 2020 9 378 M
Yield 2020 3,88%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
EV / Sales2021 1,76x
Capitalization 44 118 M
Chart WESFARMERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 41,92  AUD
Last Close Price 38,91  AUD
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanessa Miscamble Wallace Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LIMITED-6.01%28 627
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-5.56%16 264
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.55%5 587
FIVE BELOW, INC.-23.46%5 449
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.0.56%4 049
LOTTE SHOPPING CO., LTD.0.90%2 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group