Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Roche

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN 28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director MICHAEL ROCHE Date of last notice 19 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Invia Custodian Pty Limited is the registered (including registered holder) holder on behalf of M & GM Superannuation Fund Pty Limited ATF the M & GM Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Superannuation Fund (Fund). The interest. beneficiaries of the Fund are Michael Roche and Geraldine Mary Roche. Invia Custodian Pty Limited is the registered holder on behalf of MGM Foundation Pty Limited ATF the Sally Foundation (Foundation). The directors of the Foundation are Michael Roche and Geraldine Mary Roche. Date of change 9 March 2020