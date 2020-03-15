Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Warburton 211 KB

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN 28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director SHARON LEE WARBURTON Date of last notice 1 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Bond Street Custodians Limited is the (including registered holder) registered holder. Sharon Lee Warburton is the beneficial owner. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Bond Street Custodians Limited is the registered holder on behalf of S&C Warburton Pty Ltd ATF the Sharon & Chloe Warburton Superannuation Fund (Fund). The beneficiaries of the Fund are Sharon Lee Warburton and Chloe Ava Warburton. Date of change 12 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect 1,036 Bond Street Custodians shares Limited is the registered holder. Sharon Lee Warburton is the beneficial owner.