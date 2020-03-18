Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - V Wallace 167 KB

Log in
WESFARMERS LIMITED    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - V Wallace

03/18/2020 | 12:22am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN

28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

VANESSA MISCAMBLE WALLACE

Date of last notice

19 November 2015

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect interests

Nature of indirect interest

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited, as trustee for

(including registered holder)

the Post-tax Share Acquisition Plan (Plan)

pursuant to the Wesfarmers Employee Share

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Acquisition Plan (WESAP) rules, is the

interest.

registered holder. Vanessa Miscamble

Wallace is the beneficiary of the shares under

the trust deed and rules governing the Plan.

Date of change

16 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

971 shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Indirect

12,512

shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited,

as trustee for the Plan

pursuant to the WESAP rules,

is the registered holder.

Vanessa Miscamble Wallace

is the beneficiary of the

shares under the trust deed

and rules governing the Plan.

Class

Fully-paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

500 shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$35.40 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

1,471

shares

Indirect

12,512

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited,

shares

as trustee for the Plan

pursuant to the WESAP rules,

is the registered holder.

Vanessa Miscamble Wallace

is the beneficiary of the

shares under the trust deed

and rules governing the Plan.

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in

the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 04:21:00 UTC
