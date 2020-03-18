Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - V Wallace 167 KB

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
VANESSA MISCAMBLE WALLACE
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
19 November 2015
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and indirect interests
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited, as trustee for
|
(including registered holder)
|
the Post-tax Share Acquisition Plan (Plan)
|
pursuant to the Wesfarmers Employee Share
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Acquisition Plan (WESAP) rules, is the
|
interest.
|
registered holder. Vanessa Miscamble
|
|
|
Wallace is the beneficiary of the shares under
|
|
the trust deed and rules governing the Plan.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
16 March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
|
971 shares
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
|
Indirect
|
12,512
|
|
|
shares
|
|
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited,
|
|
|
as trustee for the Plan
|
|
|
pursuant to the WESAP rules,
|
|
|
is the registered holder.
|
|
|
Vanessa Miscamble Wallace
|
|
|
is the beneficiary of the
|
|
|
shares under the trust deed
|
|
|
and rules governing the Plan.
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully-paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
500 shares
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$35.40 per share
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct
|
1,471
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Indirect
|
12,512
|
|
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited,
|
shares
|
|
|
|
as trustee for the Plan
|
|
|
pursuant to the WESAP rules,
|
|
|
is the registered holder.
|
|
|
Vanessa Miscamble Wallace
|
|
|
is the beneficiary of the
|
|
|
shares under the trust deed
|
|
|
and rules governing the Plan.
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On-market trade
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
Were the interests in
|
the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a
|
+closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
N/A
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 04:21:00 UTC