Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - V Wallace 167 KB

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN 28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director VANESSA MISCAMBLE WALLACE Date of last notice 19 November 2015

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect interests Nature of indirect interest CPU Share Plans Pty Limited, as trustee for (including registered holder) the Post-tax Share Acquisition Plan (Plan) pursuant to the Wesfarmers Employee Share Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Acquisition Plan (WESAP) rules, is the interest. registered holder. Vanessa Miscamble Wallace is the beneficiary of the shares under the trust deed and rules governing the Plan. Date of change 16 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 971 shares